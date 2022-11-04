Read full article on original website
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Operating with expired plates: McKenna G. Nix; Brandon S. Baumeister; Cody L. Stinnett; Courtney M. Foster; Fredrick J. Rudolph; Kaylen B. Rowan; Kaylen B. Rowan. Speeding: Blake M. Etheridge; Krystle A. Binion; Xeonia L. Straughter; Amber D. Jessell; Joshua Aaron Waters; Lucas R. Higdon; Jacqueline...
Two intersections along US-41 are slated for changes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Two intersections along US 41 could see changes in 2023. At Elkhorn Road near Vincennes and State Road 58 near Carlisle, the Indiana Department of Transportation is looking into implementing “Reduced Conflict Intersections,” or RCI’s. For drivers trying to turn left onto US 41, they would have to turn right initially before […]
Following General Election results in Dubois County
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Dubois County on this page. You can find more results in Indiana on our results page.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
wamwamfm.com
Shop Small Saturday Main Street in Washington
The new Discover Downtown Washington Group has a big day planned for Shop Small Saturday on November 26th from 10am to 1pm. Beth Gabhart with the group says that the stores on Main Street will be offering some great specials and The Chamber Restaurant will be the hub to stop for gift wrapping and giveaways…
salemleader.com
Cairo, in spirit, returned to his family
Washington County Sheriff's Department Chaplin and Sugar Creek Christian Church Chaplain Todd Murphy officiate a service for Cairo Jordan Sunday afternoon at Southern Hills Church. Jordan is the 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase on Holder Road in eastern Washington County and went unidentified for months until he...
Indiana Daily Student
Kirkwood Candle Bar open for Bloomington residents to make personalized candles
Marcy and Carl Cook, the owners of EllieMae’s Boutique on Kirkwood Avenue, decided to open a custom candle bar just two weeks ago. The soft opening of Kirkwood Candle Bar was Friday, Nov. 4 and its grand opening was Saturday, Nov. 5. The owners were able to make Kirkwood...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – November 7, 2022
Janel M. Werner, executor for the estate of Ralph H. Schroering to Janel M. Wener and the Ralph H. Schroering Testamentary Trust. S 1/2 NE s14, t1n, r4w; N1/2 SE s14, t1n, r4w, 160 acres. Douglas E. Morthland and Karen E. Hunt to Douglas E. Morthland and Karen E. Hunt,...
14news.com
Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this day 17 years ago, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people. That tornado touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. 20 of the people killed that day all lived in the Eastbrook mobile homes, where 100 homes were destroyed.
Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend
It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
wamwamfm.com
Lester Anderson
Lester Anderson 86 of Carlisle passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. Lester was born in Linton, IN on December 12, 1935 to the late Ralph M. and Cora Hodges Anderson. Lester was employed by GE as a helium arc welder; Peabody coal company as an over the road truck driver and later became a safety supervisor for Amax Coal Company, he was also an agent for Western Southern Life, as well as driving a school bus for both North Knox and Southwest Sullivan School Corporation. He was interested in; riding motorcycles, boating, being outdoors, and spending time with his family. Lester was a member of GoldWing Road Riders Association, H.O.G. and the Zorah Shriners of Terre Haute.
Name released in deadly Gibson County crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
MyWabashValley.com
Potential murder-suicide investigation underway
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On November 5th, two people were found dead in a Vigo County home. Just after 9:30 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were called to 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. The two dead were identified as 69-year-old Bernard Myles and...
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Accident in Vincennes
At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Rd. in Knox County. Vehicle 1 was in the median of US 50 and entered the eastbound lane into the path of vehicle 2, where the two vehicles collided. Driver 1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. Driver 2 was transported to Good Sam with minor injuries. Robert J. Horton of Wheatland is the deceased driver, and Andrea Brown of Washington was reported to only have minor injuries.
Indiana woman celebrates 103rd birthday
(WEHT) - Evelyn Bernard celebrated her 103rd birthday in Newburgh on Wednesday.
wevv.com
Four vehicles involved in Gibson County crash
Authorities were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Gibson County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Indiana State Police said around 10:30 a.m. that four vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Highway 41, just north of I-64. ISP says injuries were reported as a result of...
MyWabashValley.com
Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion
Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the homeowner’s death. The incident happened on Wednesday night in the area of US 231 and North Cataract Road. Gilardo Garcia Salinas called 911 just before 8:15 that evening to report the breakin. Salinas and his wife reportedly confronted two suspects and gunfire was exchanged before police arrived on the scene. When officers got to the home, they found Salinas outside of the house with serious injuries. First aid was provided but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post ask for Detective Ian Matthews.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
