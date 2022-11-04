ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loogootee, IN

spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – November 7, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Operating with expired plates: McKenna G. Nix; Brandon S. Baumeister; Cody L. Stinnett; Courtney M. Foster; Fredrick J. Rudolph; Kaylen B. Rowan; Kaylen B. Rowan. Speeding: Blake M. Etheridge; Krystle A. Binion; Xeonia L. Straughter; Amber D. Jessell; Joshua Aaron Waters; Lucas R. Higdon; Jacqueline...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two intersections along US-41 are slated for changes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Two intersections along US 41 could see changes in 2023. At Elkhorn Road near Vincennes and State Road 58 near Carlisle, the Indiana Department of Transportation is looking into implementing “Reduced Conflict Intersections,” or RCI’s. For drivers trying to turn left onto US 41, they would have to turn right initially before […]
VINCENNES, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022

Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Shop Small Saturday Main Street in Washington

The new Discover Downtown Washington Group has a big day planned for Shop Small Saturday on November 26th from 10am to 1pm. Beth Gabhart with the group says that the stores on Main Street will be offering some great specials and The Chamber Restaurant will be the hub to stop for gift wrapping and giveaways…
WASHINGTON, IN
salemleader.com

Cairo, in spirit, returned to his family

Washington County Sheriff's Department Chaplin and Sugar Creek Christian Church Chaplain Todd Murphy officiate a service for Cairo Jordan Sunday afternoon at Southern Hills Church. Jordan is the 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase on Holder Road in eastern Washington County and went unidentified for months until he...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – November 7, 2022

Janel M. Werner, executor for the estate of Ralph H. Schroering to Janel M. Wener and the Ralph H. Schroering Testamentary Trust. S 1/2 NE s14, t1n, r4w; N1/2 SE s14, t1n, r4w, 160 acres. Douglas E. Morthland and Karen E. Hunt to Douglas E. Morthland and Karen E. Hunt,...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this day 17 years ago, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people. That tornado touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. 20 of the people killed that day all lived in the Eastbrook mobile homes, where 100 homes were destroyed.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
103GBF

Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend

It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Lester Anderson

Lester Anderson 86 of Carlisle passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. Lester was born in Linton, IN on December 12, 1935 to the late Ralph M. and Cora Hodges Anderson. Lester was employed by GE as a helium arc welder; Peabody coal company as an over the road truck driver and later became a safety supervisor for Amax Coal Company, he was also an agent for Western Southern Life, as well as driving a school bus for both North Knox and Southwest Sullivan School Corporation. He was interested in; riding motorcycles, boating, being outdoors, and spending time with his family. Lester was a member of GoldWing Road Riders Association, H.O.G. and the Zorah Shriners of Terre Haute.
CARLISLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Name released in deadly Gibson County crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Potential murder-suicide investigation underway

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On November 5th, two people were found dead in a Vigo County home. Just after 9:30 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were called to 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. The two dead were identified as 69-year-old Bernard Myles and...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Accident in Vincennes

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Rd. in Knox County. Vehicle 1 was in the median of US 50 and entered the eastbound lane into the path of vehicle 2, where the two vehicles collided. Driver 1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. Driver 2 was transported to Good Sam with minor injuries. Robert J. Horton of Wheatland is the deceased driver, and Andrea Brown of Washington was reported to only have minor injuries.
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Four vehicles involved in Gibson County crash

Authorities were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Gibson County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Indiana State Police said around 10:30 a.m. that four vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Highway 41, just north of I-64. ISP says injuries were reported as a result of...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be...
VINCENNES, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion

Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the homeowner’s death. The incident happened on Wednesday night in the area of US 231 and North Cataract Road. Gilardo Garcia Salinas called 911 just before 8:15 that evening to report the breakin. Salinas and his wife reportedly confronted two suspects and gunfire was exchanged before police arrived on the scene. When officers got to the home, they found Salinas outside of the house with serious injuries. First aid was provided but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post ask for Detective Ian Matthews.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...

