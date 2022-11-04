ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Thanks to Alex for sending this sweet Chevy Nova from Dupont. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. International Sherry Week Kicks Off Today at Cranes D.C. Prince Of Petworth November 7, 2022 at 4:05pm. From an email: “International Sherry Week...
BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened

“No words.”

Thanks to Jackie for sharing around 2:40pm on Sunday: “I was coming from Alexandria & merging on to the 14th street bridge from 395 N. At one point merged across lanes to continue riding the shoulder. It was so crazy! No idea where he could have been heading or...
Black Restaurant Week kicks off in DC: Here's what to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off Black Restaurant Week Monday by announcing the third round of The Food Access Fund recipients. The fund aims to increase the widespread availability of grocery stores, restaurants, and other food access points, and this year's Black Restaurants week is highlighting that initiative. Seven DMV businesses received funding Monday as the mayor's office continues its mission to decrease the number of residents without fresh food access within a mile of their homes.
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s

At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Your Afternoon Animal Fix

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
Grillfish closing after 26 years Saturday Night

Following last night’s news that The Pig is closing in Logan Circle, comes news that sister restaurant Grillfish will also be closing after 26 years on November 12th. From Grillfish:. “Thank you for 26 years of your love & support DC! We are beyond grateful for all these years....
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot

Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
Where to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies

A Thanksgiving without pie is like … well, a meal not worth having. Thankfully, there are loads of ready-to-order choices from local shops and bakeries if you haven’t got the time or inclination to bake your own from scratch. Consider these sweet (and, in few cases, savory) options:
Police Investigating Overnight Gunfire in Downtown Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police are investigating gunshots fired overnight in downtown Silver Spring, according to several emails received from MCPD and neighborhood listservs. MCPD responded to the area of Sligo Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday as the result of multiple calls for sounds of shots, an MCPD spokesperson said via email. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and no victims were reported.
Police search for lime green Challenger in Northeast hit-and-run

WASHINGTON - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Northeast D.C. over the weekend. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are asking the community to help find the lime green Dodge Challenger involved in the collision. Just after 8 p.m....
DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites

This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
THIS COUPLE ARE THE OWNERS OF THE FIRST BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS PARK IN FORT WASHINGTON, MARYLAND

The Fort Washington Professional Park is now the Fort Washington Business Park, and it’s Black-owned!. Black people are taking the real estate world by storm! Wyevetra Jordan, who is the Broker and owner of The Home Team Realty Group, LLC, runs a business and a nonprofit organization called Jacob’s Ladder Youth Foundation. Jordan is also an HBCU alum, graduating from Bowie State University with a degree in business administration. After college, she spent 25 years working in budget and finance for the federal government until she decided to soar to new heights. The Home Team Realty Group started as a small team in 2017 but after much success, they formed an independent brokerage, opening their doors in 2021. They are now considered one of the top real estate teams in the DMV! The business prides itself on being a one-stop shop, helping over 200 Maryland families buy, sell, and invest in real estate. Jordan’s ultimate goal is to ”have an exponential impact in her community by helping change the economic landscape for the better through leadership, education, and service.”
Today’s Rental was chosen for that sliding door, obviously

This rental is located at Fulton street NW near Wisconsin Ave NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,425 / 1br – 767ft2 – 1BDR w/DEN including Utilities near Glover Park /6 Weeks Free! (Glover Park) Now Offering 6 Weeks FREE on all units!!. Location!! Location!! Location!! Gorgeous apartments on...

