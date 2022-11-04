Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Alex for sending this sweet Chevy Nova from Dupont.
popville.com
BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened
BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
popville.com
“No words.”
Thanks to Jackie for sharing around 2:40pm on Sunday: “I was coming from Alexandria & merging on to the 14th street bridge from 395 N. At one point merged across lanes to continue riding the shoulder. It was so crazy! No idea where he could have been heading or...
WJLA
Black Restaurant Week kicks off in DC: Here's what to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off Black Restaurant Week Monday by announcing the third round of The Food Access Fund recipients. The fund aims to increase the widespread availability of grocery stores, restaurants, and other food access points, and this year's Black Restaurants week is highlighting that initiative. Seven DMV businesses received funding Monday as the mayor's office continues its mission to decrease the number of residents without fresh food access within a mile of their homes.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
popville.com
Grillfish closing after 26 years Saturday Night
Following last night’s news that The Pig is closing in Logan Circle, comes news that sister restaurant Grillfish will also be closing after 26 years on November 12th. From Grillfish:. “Thank you for 26 years of your love & support DC! We are beyond grateful for all these years....
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
WTOP
DC police seek car linked to fatal shooting of teenager near Washington Convention Center
Police in D.C. are looking for a car they say is linked to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last Friday. Makai Green, of Northwest, died following the shooting in an alley on the 700 block of N Street near the Washington Convention Center. Police have released surveillance images...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Where to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies
A Thanksgiving without pie is like … well, a meal not worth having. Thankfully, there are loads of ready-to-order choices from local shops and bakeries if you haven’t got the time or inclination to bake your own from scratch. Consider these sweet (and, in few cases, savory) options:
fox5dc.com
Metro PD release photos of suspect in fatal shooting near Washington Convention Center
WASHINGTON - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have released photos of a suspect and vehicle of interest in Friday's fatal shooting near the Washington Convention Center. Metro police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Makai Green, of Northwest, D.C. Police say...
fox5dc.com
UPS holding 'Brown Friday' hiring events for holiday season in DC area
As UPS prepares for a busy holiday season, hiring events will take place this weekend in the D.C. area to recruit drivers and warehouse workers. The event is called Brown Friday and will take place in Landover, Springfield, Laurel, Gaithersburg and Chantilly on Nov. 4 and 5. Here are the...
Police Investigating Overnight Gunfire in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating gunshots fired overnight in downtown Silver Spring, according to several emails received from MCPD and neighborhood listservs. MCPD responded to the area of Sligo Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday as the result of multiple calls for sounds of shots, an MCPD spokesperson said via email. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and no victims were reported.
fox5dc.com
Police search for lime green Challenger in Northeast hit-and-run
WASHINGTON - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Northeast D.C. over the weekend. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are asking the community to help find the lime green Dodge Challenger involved in the collision. Just after 8 p.m....
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites
This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
texasmetronews.com
THIS COUPLE ARE THE OWNERS OF THE FIRST BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS PARK IN FORT WASHINGTON, MARYLAND
The Fort Washington Professional Park is now the Fort Washington Business Park, and it’s Black-owned!. Black people are taking the real estate world by storm! Wyevetra Jordan, who is the Broker and owner of The Home Team Realty Group, LLC, runs a business and a nonprofit organization called Jacob’s Ladder Youth Foundation. Jordan is also an HBCU alum, graduating from Bowie State University with a degree in business administration. After college, she spent 25 years working in budget and finance for the federal government until she decided to soar to new heights. The Home Team Realty Group started as a small team in 2017 but after much success, they formed an independent brokerage, opening their doors in 2021. They are now considered one of the top real estate teams in the DMV! The business prides itself on being a one-stop shop, helping over 200 Maryland families buy, sell, and invest in real estate. Jordan’s ultimate goal is to ”have an exponential impact in her community by helping change the economic landscape for the better through leadership, education, and service.”
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Arlington 2022 & Alexandria VA: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Arlington 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Arlington, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Arlington as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for that sliding door, obviously
This rental is located at Fulton street NW near Wisconsin Ave NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,425 / 1br – 767ft2 – 1BDR w/DEN including Utilities near Glover Park /6 Weeks Free! (Glover Park) Now Offering 6 Weeks FREE on all units!!. Location!! Location!! Location!! Gorgeous apartments on...
