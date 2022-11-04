ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC13 Houston

Apple iPhone models delayed by China's COVID restrictions

Apple said on Sunday that COVID-19 restrictions at an iPhone factory in China have "temporarily impacted" shipments of its flagship phone. The world's most valuable company said a facility in Zhengzhou run by Foxconn, one of Apple's largest suppliers, was "currently operating at significantly reduced capacity." "We continue to see...

