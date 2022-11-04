Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline in just 10 days
Despite there being no new coronavirus stimulus payments, millions of people are still able to receive an existing form of relief, but the time to claim the money is running out. As many as 9 million people still have unclaimed COVID-19 stimulus payments or child tax credits, according to the...
ABC13 Houston
Apple iPhone models delayed by China's COVID restrictions
Apple said on Sunday that COVID-19 restrictions at an iPhone factory in China have "temporarily impacted" shipments of its flagship phone. The world's most valuable company said a facility in Zhengzhou run by Foxconn, one of Apple's largest suppliers, was "currently operating at significantly reduced capacity." "We continue to see...
