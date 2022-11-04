Read full article on original website
Annual RSVP Lunch Today (11/7)
Today is a special day for all our local senior volunteers in the community. The annual RSVP volunteer lunch will be held at the community building today at noon. Around 200 people have pre-registered to make this one of the biggest events to date. Combined, thousands of hours are accumulated by these local volunteers, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars saved in paid hours. These individuals help with many great non-profits and organizations and truly deserve the recognition. Several special awards will be presented today to some amazing volunteers. Again, the program and lunch begin at noon at the Community Building in Washington.
Election Day For Daviess County
Tomorrow is Election Day, and Daviess County voters are reminded that if you choose to vote a straight party ticket, it will only fill in the positions that are Democratic and Republican. You still need to move past those screens and vote for trustee boards and school boards. If you live in Odon, you will also need to vote for the town board, as that is an independent candidate. If you have any questions about voting, please ask the poll workers before starting your ballot. Remember, in Montgomery, the polling place has moved from the Montgomery Ruritan Building to Stop and Sea due to a fire at the Community Building. Polls are open for early voting until noon today and all day tomorrow, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Washington residents will be voting for new school board members in four seats and state races. All county races were uncontested with the exception of a couple of county board and trustee seats.
USI board approves property sales
The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees has approved the sale of three surplus properties in the Posey County town of New Harmony; the Theater Barn, Keppler House and Bentel Hop House. USI says the goal of the sale was to find better ways for the properties to be used to benefit the community.
Shop Small Saturday Main Street in Washington
The new Discover Downtown Washington Group has a big day planned for Shop Small Saturday on November 26th from 10am to 1pm. Beth Gabhart with the group says that the stores on Main Street will be offering some great specials and The Chamber Restaurant will be the hub to stop for gift wrapping and giveaways…
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
Evansville bar makes the most out of the Powerball frenzy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although we’re witnessing a record breaking Powerball, some have been avoiding the frenzy because of inflation. Noticing this, one place in Evansville used that to their advantage and offered up something interesting. Tiki on Main, an Evansville Bar and Grill, offered to pool tickets with customers — for free. Customers had […]
Martin County Voting and Election Information
Martin County voters will have several races to choose from in the general election tomorrow. Early voting is underway until noon today and all day tomorrow from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here are the races to be decided in Martin County:. For prosecutor, former Martin County prosecutor Mike Steiner...
Lester Anderson
Lester Anderson 86 of Carlisle passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. Lester was born in Linton, IN on December 12, 1935 to the late Ralph M. and Cora Hodges Anderson. Lester was employed by GE as a helium arc welder; Peabody coal company as an over the road truck driver and later became a safety supervisor for Amax Coal Company, he was also an agent for Western Southern Life, as well as driving a school bus for both North Knox and Southwest Sullivan School Corporation. He was interested in; riding motorcycles, boating, being outdoors, and spending time with his family. Lester was a member of GoldWing Road Riders Association, H.O.G. and the Zorah Shriners of Terre Haute.
IU basketball: Morehead State at Indiana game day essentials
College basketball is back. Indiana opens its 123rd season of competition in men’s basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday evening. Game Day Essentials:. Morehead State (0-0) at No. 13 Indiana (0-0) Tip Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall...
Fatal Accident in Vincennes
At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Rd. in Knox County. Vehicle 1 was in the median of US 50 and entered the eastbound lane into the path of vehicle 2, where the two vehicles collided. Driver 1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. Driver 2 was transported to Good Sam with minor injuries. Robert J. Horton of Wheatland is the deceased driver, and Andrea Brown of Washington was reported to only have minor injuries.
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 1: vs. Morehead State
• Indiana University opens its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 7. • The Eagles finished 23-11 and third in the Ohio Valley Conference a season ago under seventh-year...
George L. “Peanut” Raney
George L. “Peanut” Raney, age 60, of Loogootee, Indiana, entered his eternal rest at midnight on November 1, 2022 with his loved one’s by his side. Peanut was born in Jasper, Indiana on August 5, 1962 to George and Anna Raney. He married LaDonna Smith on December 6, 1995. He was a graduate of Loogootee High School in 1981. Peanut retired from United Gypsum, Shoals, Indiana, in 2016 after years of working there. He was a hardcore fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, enjoyed playing cards with his buddies at NIPS, bowling, and being with his family. He enjoyed watching sports, WWE Raw, his son Casey run demolition derbies, and he sure loved listening to AC/DC. Peanut’s sense of humor will be greatly missed by many.
Timothy E. “Tim” Mattingly
Timothy E. “Tim” Mattingly, 84, passed away October 29, 2022. He was born in Loogootee on March 20, 1938, to John E. and Mary B. (Kavanaugh) Mattingly. He married Mary Eleanor (Tennis) Mattingly on September 26, 1959, and she survives. Tim was a 1956 graduate of Montgomery High...
Betty Lou Miley
Betty Lou Miley, 90, passed away at home peacefully on October 30, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is the daughter of Phillip and Christina (Williams) Taylor. She married her first husband, Shirley Ray Lucas on May 5, 1961. She married her second husband, Thomas H. Miley on May 6, 1972.
Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
