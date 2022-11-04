American Community Journals — the Parent Company of VISTA Today — Seeks Social Media Manager

Image via iStock.

Do you know a recent college grad who is a news nerd and looking for a career in social media management and analytics?

If so, this may be the opportunity they’ve been looking for!

American Community Journals (ACJ) — the parent company of VISTA Today, MONTCO Today, DELCO Today, and BUCKSCO Today — is seeking an entry-level Social Media Manager to join our growing team.

The Social Media Manager will be responsible for planning, developing, implementing, and managing strategies for the social media accounts of the aforementioned platforms, as well as creating and analyzing performance and insight reports across all four ACJ platforms.

The Social Media Manager will be a member of a new Marketing Department that ACJ is creating to continue building its publications and its affiliate partner brands and followers by applying current strategies and helping to implement new ones. He/she will work closely with and report to ACJ’s Vice President of Marketing.

Responsibilities:

Creating, posting, and scheduling ACJ content across social media accounts

Maintaining, developing, and optimizing ACJ publications’ existing social media platform strategies, as well as establishing a new presence on emerging platforms

Monitoring and actively increasing social traffic, growth, and engagement performance

Actively listening and engaging with followers, customers, and influential businesses or persons across all social media accounts

Using Sendible, ACJ’s social media marketing and management tool

Providing customer service and responding to audience questions in the comment section or direct messages

Implementing and managing paid social campaigns

Creating and maintaining reports containing valuable insight into the performance and growth of pageviews, social media pages, content, and website traffic that will be used to track day-to-day platform performance against internal and affiliate partner goals.

Identifying and making recommendations on poor-performing content and social engagement

Communicating effectively and providing strategic and tactical assistance and support to editorial, sales, and executive teams

Identifying emerging social media platforms, industry trends, relevant conversations, or topics that have potential for future content development and strategies

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in business, preferably with concentrations in marketing or communications

Internships or prior experience in marketing, social media, or communications roles

Experience among various social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Knowledge and understanding (or a desire to gain such) of best social media business practices is a plus

Proficient technical and software skills to quickly adapt and learn company tools, systems, and programs

Experience with platforms such as social media management tools, Facebook Business Manager, Facebook/LinkedIn Ads Manager, WordPress, MailChimp, or Google Analytics is a plus.

Familiarity with the geography, culture, and traditions of the Philadelphia suburbs is essential

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to multi-task and handle several projects

Ability to create video, photo, or graphic design content is a plus

A creative and innovative mind

Desire to learn and find new ways to improve

The position is 100-percent remote, so the person must have the discipline, focus and workspace to work from home with minimal distractions.