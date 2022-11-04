ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Armand Gerard “Butch” Pomerleau II

Armand Gerard “Butch” Pomerleau II, 75, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died on October 24, 2022, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, in Leonardtown, Maryland. Born on December 30, 1946, in Biddeford, Maine, he was the son of the late Marie Anna Breault. At the age of 18 Butch enlisted...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: $50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Rockville 7-Eleven

Per the Maryland Lottery: Hopes of winning the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot got him into the lucky 7-Eleven on Rockville Pike, a Montgomery County man told Lottery officials. Who would have thought, however, that while the Powerball tickets he bought that day produced no matches, the “other” game he played would produce nothing but matches and a $50,000 top prize.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion

A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Total Food Service

Journey to the Land of Kush

Chef Gregory Brown and Naijha Wright-Brown share their experience about opening their first vegan soul food restaurant, despite major challenges at the start. How do you open a vegan soul food restaurant during a recession, keep it going, and against all odds, still succeed?. I spoke with Chef Gregory Brown...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?

- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

$20,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Wheaton Exxon

A Montgomery County man won $20,000 playing Mega Millions with a ticket he purchased at the Wheaton Exxon at 11310 Georgia Avenue, according to the Maryland Lottery. The same individual also won $100,000 playing Powerball in 2021. In related news, this Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
News 8 WROC

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
LA PLATA, MD
fox5dc.com

Police search for lime green Challenger in Northeast hit-and-run

WASHINGTON - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Northeast D.C. over the weekend. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are asking the community to help find the lime green Dodge Challenger involved in the collision. Just after 8 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia

The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Child bitten by dog in southeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a child was bitten by a dog over the weekend in southeast D.C. Police and emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of 33rd Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Images show police and a Humane Rescue Alliance van at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 dead after crash near Montgomery County polling place

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two people have died Tuesday morning after being hit a car in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Gaithersburg City Police Department officers responded to School Road near Muddy Branch Road around 7:20 a.m. for the report of a crash. When officers arrived, they found two people injured. The two pedestrians, a 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Within a few hours later, authorities said that both had died.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy