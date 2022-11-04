BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn next week with cold and multiple chances of lake effect snows. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool down on Tuesday. However, a large storm moving into the west coast Monday will initially bring some rain to Western New York by the end of the week followed by some colder air by the end of the weekend.

