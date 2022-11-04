ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
NBC Connecticut

IMF Chief Says Rich Countries Alone Can ‘Never Close' the Funding Gap for Climate Change

"So most important here, and in the months to follow, is to work relentlessly to create opportunities for private investments to take place in the developing world," the managing director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC. More private investments are needed to help developing countries to meet...

Comments / 0

Community Policy