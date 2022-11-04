Read full article on original website
Ecuador keeps World Cup place after ruling by sports court
GENEVA (AP) — Ecuador kept its place at the World Cup thanks to a Swiss court ruling on Tuesday, but will be deducted three points in qualifying for the 2026 tournament because of a false document being used to get a passport for a Colombia-born player. The urgent ruling...
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
NBC Connecticut
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
NBC Connecticut
IMF Chief Says Rich Countries Alone Can ‘Never Close' the Funding Gap for Climate Change
"So most important here, and in the months to follow, is to work relentlessly to create opportunities for private investments to take place in the developing world," the managing director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC. More private investments are needed to help developing countries to meet...
NBC Connecticut
Ex-Obama Advisor Says Global Events Are Overshadowing Climate Change Efforts: ‘We Are Not Acting Swiftly Enough'
"We are not acting swiftly enough, and the impacts and the danger [are] … overtaking our efforts," Alice Hill says. Hill, a former special assistant to President Barack Obama, made her comments during CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum. COP27, which is being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, is taking place...
NBC Connecticut
China's Exports Unexpectedly Shrink in October, Badly Missing Expectations for Growth
BEIJING — China's exports unexpectedly fell in October, with a drop in the value of goods sold to the U.S. and EU, according Chinese customs data released Monday. China's exports fell by 0.3% in October from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, missing Reuters expectations for a 4.3% increase.
COP27: Nations meet for annual climate change conference
Every year, the majority of our world's countries come together at a global summit called the Conference of the Parties (COP) to discuss, evaluate and set goals that prioritize climate change issues.
NBC Connecticut
We're on a ‘Highway to Climate Hell,' UN Chief Guterres Says, Calling for a Global Phase-Out of Coal
"We are in the fight of our lives, and we are losing," Antonio Guterres tells the COP27 climate change summit. "Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing, global temperatures keep rising, and our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible," he adds. "We are on a highway...
NBC Connecticut
From Teslas to BMWs, Cars Are Piling Up on Land and at Sea in German Port of Bremerhaven
The German Port of Bremerhaven, Europe's fourth largest and an auto hub, is seeing so much congestion due to driver shortages and overall trade volume that cars are piling up on land and at sea. Tesla, Chrysler and Jeep parent company Stellantis, Renault, BMW and Volvo are all impacted. Leading...
