NBC Connecticut

Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms

A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
NBC Connecticut

Why Technology Spending Will Rise Even as Tech Stocks Tank and Layoffs Mount

Amazon and Microsoft plunged after recent earnings on weaker corporate growth for cloud computing, but Gartner says tech demand will rise 5.1% next year. The Covid demand surge has glutted the market, and new applications aren’t driving upgrades. Still, third-quarter GDP showed stronger spending on tech equipment than expected,...
NBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Fall Ahead of U.S Midterm Elections

U.S. Treasury yields fell Tuesday as market attention turned to the congressional midterm elections and traders anticipated inflation data due to be released later in the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last down seven basis points at 4.144%. Meanwhile, the yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury...
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: BioNTech, Meta, Apple, Ouster and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. BioNTech (BNTX) – The drugmaker's shares slid 3.4% in the premarket despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. Results were down sharply from a year ago, with both profit and revenue off more than 40% from 2021's third quarter.
NBC Connecticut

IMF Chief Says Rich Countries Alone Can ‘Never Close' the Funding Gap for Climate Change

"So most important here, and in the months to follow, is to work relentlessly to create opportunities for private investments to take place in the developing world," the managing director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC. More private investments are needed to help developing countries to meet...
NBC Connecticut

Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says

Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...

