hypebeast.com
Moncler Continues Its 70th Anniversary Celebrations With Inter Milan Collaboration
Is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, so far honoring the occasion with a monumental fashion show, an exclusive HBX drop, a collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s fragment design, another with Rick Owens, and now, the fashion house has announced its latest collection with FC Internazionale Milano. Coming together for...
hypebeast.com
Brain Dead's Winter 2022 Collection Is a Jack of All Trades and a Master of Them All
Kyle Ng and Ed Davis‘ L.A.-based stalwart Brain Dead is unstoppable. With another Oakley Factory Team collaboration on the horizon, itself following up on a partnership with Need for Speed Unbound, K2 Collide, Dickies, and Minions all in the past two months, it’s hard to imagine that the label is already considering a comprehensive Winter 2022 collection. Alas, it maintains the momentum with the soon-coming drop that’s set to see you through the colder months ahead.
hypebeast.com
KOWGA Partners With UNION For Its First Unisex Collection
Emerging Japanese streetwear label, KOWGA has only ever produced womenswear since its debut Fall/Winter 2021 collection — that is until the brand decided to team up with UNION for an exclusive collaboration. As the name suggests, the “FOR HER FOR HIM” capsule collection comprises unisex styles in the form...
hypebeast.com
Rami Afifi's Art Centers Around Palestine and Pop-Culture Nostalgia
The artist reflects on his inspirations, projects and cultural heritage. From working on projects with Nightmares on Wax and Nike to designing a deck skated by Ed Templeton, UAE-based, Palestinian artist Rami Afifi is taking the Middle East by storm. With a vibrant aesthetic rooted in nostalgic pop-culture references, cultural...
hypebeast.com
Ron Arad is Releasing his "Big Easy" Chair in Limited-Edition Resin
Industrial design icon Ron Arad has crafted six new versions of his “Big Easy” chair, each in a different color of resin. Released in collaboration with Opera Gallery, the limited-edition versions are set to go on sale at the upcoming Salon Art + Design in New York, which kicks off on November 10.
hypebeast.com
Converse Enlists 20 Global Creatives For “Create Now. Create Next.” Campaign
Following the news of Baby Keem’s partnership, Converse continues its legacy of championing self-expression by bringing together established and emerging creatives from over 18 cities around the world in a new multi-format campaign — “Create Now. Create Next.”. From music and choreography to art and skateboarding, the...
hypebeast.com
Take a Full Look at the Palace x Y-3 FW22 Collection
Officially announced with a short film starring soccer icon Zinedine Zidane and skate legend Lucas Puig, we now have a full look at the upcoming Palace x Y-3 Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The team-up serves to round up Y-3’s “20 Years: Recoded” anniversary series and features takes on the.
hypebeast.com
Emerging New York Label Ouer Is Exploring the Queer Experience
Jeremy Ho and Peter Hu cut their teeth at Opening Ceremony, Robert Geller, and Thom Browne, as well as Proenza Schouler and Tim Coppens, respectively, and now the New York-based design duo unveil their brand, Ouer. Commencing with “Collection 000,” Ouer looks to offer a ready-to-wear line of garments that comment on the queer experience, exploring both their Chinese Canadian heritage, culture and upbringing alongside concepts of generational divides, self-discovery, and masculinity.
hypebeast.com
Patta and Experimental Jetset's Converse Chuck 70 Hi Collaboration Is for Free Adventures
As the streetwear world gears up for the release of Patta x Experimental Jetset, the two have now announced the second part to their upcoming collection — a three-way collaboration that enlists Converse, taking on its seminally iconic Chuck 70 Hi. Just like a good pair of Chucks should...
hypebeast.com
Derrick Adams Hits The 'Sweet Spot' With His First-Ever Solo Exhibition in Asia
Seven new artworks will be unveiled at LGDR & Wei in Hong Kong. LGDR & Wei welcomes Derrick Adams and his solo exhibition to Asia entitled Sweet Spot. The Brooklyn-based artist will showcase seven new paintings from his Motion Picture Paintings series – celebrating the beauty of Black identity with a narrative that goes beyond stereotypes and enlightens the mind full of tenderness and emotional depths.
hypebeast.com
Daily Paper's Hussein Suleiman Is Teasing a New Blacked-Out Side Bag
Daily Paper’s co-founder, Hussein Suleiman — or you may know him as Huzane on Instagram — has just posted a selection of imagery on social media that teases a new side bag. The rapid rise of side bag accessories has been there for all to see; we’ve...
hypebeast.com
Can Resale Fix Fashion's Sustainability Crisis?
EDITED — a leading data company that works with brands and retailers across the world — has investigated the current state of the resale industry. If you cast your mind back five years ago, the likes of Supreme, YEEZY, Jordan Brand and Palace were running the resale market, seeing floods of teenagers take to the capital cities to flog their just-copped garms for a profit on the sidestreets, in turn reducing over-consumption as pieces swapped hands for cash almost instantaneously.
hypebeast.com
Pro Skater Kader Sylla Unveils His Second adidas Superstar ADV Collaboration
While no longer has Ye as one of its brand partners, the German sportswear brand has not lost any momentum when it comes to collaborative projects. The Three Stripes has been engaging with various entities such as Palace and Pixar for new launches, and now its skateboarding arm is revisiting its partnership with pro skater Kader Sylla. After teaming up on the adidas Superstar ADV earlier in the year, the two parties have reunited to produce a second colorway.
hypebeast.com
Prada Dunks Its Loafers Into a Pot of Rhinestones and Studs
Holiday season is upon us, and putting a dazzle in your step is with its latest sparkling offering — the black brushed leather loafers with studs and rhinestones. Here, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons‘ team cover the black leather base with hundreds of hand-applied appliqués, ranging from small silver-toned metal studs to larger diamond and sapphire-like rhinestones, working themselves across the silhouette organically, as if you’ve stepped into a pot of glitter — in an even more manic fashion than last year’s pair.
hypebeast.com
SOULGOODS Unveils Second Nike Dunk High Colorway
Following the first SOULGOODS x shoe release in “Military Green” the Beijing-based streetwear and sneaker shop is back with another special colorway for the Nike Dunk High. Quickly establishing themselves as a major streeetwear player in China, the store has had various Nike and Converse collaborations over the year. Founder G Ming sat down with Hypebeast as a part of our Sole Mates series to share his affinity with Nike and the growing sneaker culture in Beijing and China.
hypebeast.com
Concepts Presents Collaborative Converse Almas Collection
Over the years, Boston-based retailer and label Concepts has connected with various brands to put its own touch on the world of footwear. This has included legendary collaborations such as the “Lobster” Nike SB Dunk Low colorways. Alongside the Swoosh themselves, its Converse subsidiary has a storied history with Concepts. Expanding upon this, Concepts and Converse have teamed up once again for a capsule that includes the Chuck 70 Hi and apparel.
hypebeast.com
Preppy, Sporty, and Easy Tailoring Defines Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2023
Tommy Hilfiger is in its streetwear era. For Spring 2023, the brand took to its Manhattan offices to preview a collection fit for the consumer it aims to attract (something it’s been gunning toward with its Martine Rose x Tommy Jeans collaboration, NBA partnership, and the Tommy Hilfiger collection with Richard Quinn), that being one tapped into and representing youth culture.
hypebeast.com
Inès Longevial Unveils New Solo Exhibition in NYC
After a series of paper-based studies, the French artist returns to large-scale self-portraiture on canvas. Inès Longevial has unveiled a new solo exhibition at Van de Weghe gallery in New York. Made in collaboration with Ketabi Bourdet, En chair et en os (In the flesh) presents the French artist’s latest series of introspective self-portraiture.
hypebeast.com
It's "A New Dawn" For Ferragamo's Just-Released SS23 Preview Collection
After new creative director Maximilian Davis sent his first Ferragamo show down the runway at Milan Fashion Week in September, select pieces from the show have now been made available for purchase. Titled “A New Dawn,” the preview collection was inspired by two different parts of Hollywood history: Salvatore Ferragamo’s time in/impact on Hollywood and long-standing relationships with its stars plus the “ease and sensuality” of modern-day Hollywood. “I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood – but new Hollywood,” said Davis. “Its ease and sensuality; its sunset and sunrise.”
hypebeast.com
Essentials: Taro Ray
Beginning as a segment of the online radio Know Wave, the collective AFFXWRKS (previously known as AFFIX) was founded in 2016 by an established team of creatives consisting of then-Mackintosh project designer Taro Ray, creative consultant Stephen Mann, Gimme Five’s Michael Kopelman, and designer Kiko Kostadinov who’s since stepped away to focus on his personal label. Grounded in the concept of “New Utility,” AFFXWRKS pushes the boundaries of traditional “workwear” through a progressive and experimental approach that taps into the group’s extensive knowledge of both street culture and fashion design.
