ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Like US, Mexico faces a state-by-state divide over abortion

By MARÍA TERESA HERNÁNDEZ Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KOBqj_0iybKQpy00

Differences over abortion have pitted one large batch of U.S. states against another — one group imposing sweeping bans, the other intent on preserving access to abortion. To a remarkable extent, that’s also the case in America’s southern neighbor, Mexico.

Ten of Mexico’s 32 states have decriminalized abortion — most of them in just the past three years. Even in some of those 10 states, for example Oaxaca, abortion-rights activists say they face persisting challenges in trying to make abortion safe, accessible and government-funded.

Two other Latin American nations — Argentina and Colombia — recently legalized abortion nationwide. But in Mexico — a federal republic — each state has its own laws and criminal codes.

The resulting divisions and uncertainties in Mexico mirror those that have emerged in the U.S. since its Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion in June and instead enabled the 50 state governments to set their own policies. Since that ruling, more than a dozen Republican-governed states have banned most abortions; others may follow suit.

In Mexico, neither abortion-rights activists nor anti-abortion leaders are pleased with the current situation.

Even as the decriminalization drive progresses, abortion-rights activists complain that government authorities are doing too little to raise awareness about abortion access and help low-income women afford the procedure. Only a few days ago did the Ministry of Health publish guidelines for abortions in public clinics.

Meanwhile, the Catholic archbishop of Mexico City, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, has condemned moves to decriminalize abortion, declaring that they are tantamount to an attack on God. The National Front for the Family, a major anti-abortion group, has formed networks that offer economic and psychological support to women who are considering abortions because they lack the resources to continue their pregnancy.

And in Oaxaca, a member of the National Bar of Christian Lawyers recently presented lawmakers with a petition signed by 7,000 people opposing the decriminalization of abortion.

“Anyone who deprives another person of his life commits homicide,” lawyer Lilia Hernández told the Associated Press. “Many times, they say that those of us who are in favor of life are outdated, but the law arose to protect the family.”

In 2019, Oaxaca was among the earliest states to decriminalize abortion. It has become is a prime example of the complexities facing Mexico as it confronts the issue.

Mano Vuelta, a Oaxacan organization led by Indigenous and Afro Mexican women, has been seeking to raise women’s awareness about their sexual and reproductive rights, including their right to have an abortion. Much of the outreach is done in Native languages — in Oaxaca there are 16 of them.

After monitoring several communities, Mano Vuelta determined that most young women were unaware that abortion was legal in Oaxaca. The organization also says most health agencies and clinics in the state lack translation services and provide no information about abortion in Native languages.

Mexfam, a national organization promoting sexual and reproductive rights, launched an initiative in 2020 to build a network of doctors that women from Oaxaca’s central valleys could visit if they were considering ending a pregnancy.

Alina Gutiérrez, who worked on the project, said Mexfam staffers went from clinic to clinic, talking to doctors and offering them training and free medication for women seeking an abortion. With persistent outreach, some of the medical professionals were willing to cooperate, Gutiérrez said. “There were others who said: No, we are not going to kill babies.”

Across Mexico’s abortion landscape, an important role is played by networks of “acompañantes,” or companions. These are women who literally accompany other women who want to terminate their pregnancy but don’t know where to turn or fear hostility at public clinics.

Some of these networks are now expanding their efforts to assist American women affected by newly imposed abortion bans — helping them get abortions in Mexico or obtain pills that can be used for self-managed abortions.

Yanet Jennings, 38, a gynecologist at a private clinic in Oaxaca, praised the work of the acompañantes.

“They are the ones who are on the street, the ones who want to understand the circumstances experienced by women seeking to end their pregnancies and have the courage to accompany them,” she said.

As a doctor, Jennings said, she’s comfortable with her decision to honor patients’ reproductive rights, and not impose moral or religious judgments on them.

“How many times do we ask, ‘What scares you? What worries you about having an abortion?’” she said. “I honor and appreciate that these women allow me to hear their stories.”

Jennings said most of her fellow doctors in Oaxaca feel differently: “What they think on a personal level is more important than the woman’s needs.”

Some doctors, she said, are willing to perform abortions, but overcharge their often economically disadvantaged patients.

“It is an abuse of power,” Jennings said. “They’re saying, ‘Yes, I am going to help you, but my knowledge is going to cost you.’”

Abortion is legal up to 12 weeks of pregnancy in Mexico City and nine states — Oaxaca, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Colima, Baja California, Guerrero, Baja California Sur and Quintana Roo — and up to 13 weeks in Sinaloa. It is allowed throughout the country in cases where a pregnancy results from rape, and in some jurisdictions when the life of the woman is in danger or there are severe fetal abnormalities.

In an 11th state, Coahuila, it’s illegal to criminalize a woman who has an abortion, due to a 2021 ruling by Mexico’s Supreme Court. Abortion-rights supporters say the ruling should be applied to all other states, but most of them have not revised their laws to conform.

“The states that have not decriminalized abortion are remiss,” said Edith Olivares Ferreto, executive director of Amnesty International in Mexico. “These legislatures have the obligation to align with the Supreme Court’s statement, which clearly indicates that criminalizing abortion is a violation of human rights.”

There are no nationwide abortion statistics in Mexico, nor figures on the number of abortions in private clinics. In Mexico City — where abortion is relatively accessible — local officials registered 8,564 abortions in public clinics in the first eight months of this year.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in power since 2018, generally avoids speaking on the issue, though his administration has supported abortion rights. Activists say the federal government should do more to inform the public about the scope of decriminalization, ensure that medical personnel receive appropriate training, guarantee that abortions are available in public health facilities and improve sex education in schools.

Among the outspoken activists in Oaxaca is Viri Bautista, 36, who had an abortion almost 13 years ago that led to serious medical complications.

Due to her religious upbringing, Bautista said she initially felt guilty about her decision, but overcame that as she became engaged in abortion-rights activism.

“When decriminalization occurred, we could not believe it. It was very exciting,” she said.

Three years later, Bautista and her colleagues realize that making abortion truly accessible remains a challenge.

“We are permeated by sexist, misogynistic practices and violence against women,” she said. “We’re facing many barriers.”

———

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Drop in US abortions shows banning abortion works

It turns out that laws protecting the unborn save lives, regardless of what liberal skeptics say. In the two months following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, the United States saw the number of legal abortions performed drop by 10,000 — a 6% decline, according to a report detailed by the New York Times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC News

The next big battle in America's abortion fight will be over fetal personhood

Five days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pregnant Texas woman, Brandy Bottone, protested a ticket she’d been issued for driving alone in a carpool lane. Bottone argued that under the Supreme Court’s recent logic that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, her unborn fetus counted as a person and thus satisfied the high-occupancy vehicle lane requirements. Her ticket was later dismissed.
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Lizzo Says Supreme Court “Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights” With Roe v. Wade Decision

Lizzo says her decision to support abortion rights “shouldn’t matter if I had a personal experience or knew somebody” and has condemned the U.S. Supreme Court for turning the law into “a weapon against human rights.” In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the Grammy and Emmy-winning artist discussed her $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds — which was then matched by Live Nation — after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The singer shared that she went out to both of the organizations about any real action she could take to address the...
The List

Two Female Doctors Sue Indiana's AG Over Confidential Abortion Records

Personal data has a long history of being used against women as a way to police their bodies. Unfortunately, you don't have to look back far to find examples; in present-day Iran, The Guardian reports security forces are using facial recognition technology to identify and punish women protesting their compulsory hijab laws. In Nebraska, the Norfolk police department collected a 17-year-old's private Facebook information, including direct messages, giving the United States a look at how illegal abortions might be prosecuted in this new post-Roe America (via Motherboard).
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo of Cuba

The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for the 30th year, with the Biden administration continuing former President Donald Trump's opposition and refusing to return to the Obama administration’s 2016 abstention.The vote in the 193-member General Assembly was 185 countries supporting the condemnation, the United States and Israel opposing it, and Brazil and Ukraine abstaining.Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said before the vote that since 2019, the U.S. government “has escalated the siege around our country, taking it to an even crueler and more humane dimension, with the purpose of deliberately...
crimereads.com

On Abortion, Murder, and Patriarchal Definitions

Many Republican lawmakers would claim that I am. Since the U. S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, already 18 states have criminalized abortion and elected leaders in over half the states are attempting to do so. “Personhood” laws in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas make an embryo eligible for child support and tax credits. Many in our government acknowledge no distinction between a human toddler and fetal matter, attached by an umbilical cord to someone else’s uterus. Abortion, these lawmakers insist, is homicide.
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Requests for At-Home Abortion Pills Have Nearly Tripled Since Roe Fell

In the months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the number of Americans asking one organization for help ending their pregnancies at home nearly tripled, according to a study released Tuesday. Conducted by researchers from the University of Texas, Austin, the study examined requests for abortion-inducing pills sent...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

896K+
Followers
188K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy