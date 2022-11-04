ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI Associated Press
 2 days ago

Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.

The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months, the report states.

Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain in the past two years, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock.

The worst-affected ecosystems are home to some of Kenya's most-visited national parks, reserves and conservancies, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu areas, according to the report's authors.

They called for an urgent aerial census of wildlife in Amboseli to get a broader view of the drought's impact on wild animals there.

Other experts have recommended the immediate provision of water and salt licks in impacted regions. Elephants, for example, drink 240 liters (63.40 gallons) of water per day, according to Jim Justus Nyamu, executive director of the Elephant Neighbors Center.

For Grevy’s zebras, experts urge enhancing provisions of hay.

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environment : https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Comments

Donna Patske
2d ago

this is so incredibly sad. with all the water in other parts of the world, you would think that water could be shipped to where it's needed. This is because of global warming.I'm sick of politicians and county's who refuse to o believe.humans caused this we should be able to fix it. you know once the animals go humans are next

Reply(3)
15
SGarrett
2d ago

for god's sake we humans have taken so much from wildlife we humans and rich company's can now give back supply the water provide the hay. what are we doing nothing I bet. I want here some action being taken! 💜 supporting God's other creature's!

Reply(2)
11
Brooklyn Soul
2d ago

I know it's possible to drill water wells there. I've seen them. maybe we, the U.S. need to offer help for these animals.

Reply(3)
8
