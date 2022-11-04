Monster Jam driver makes appearance at Wright Library event

Thanks for signing up!

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Monster Jam driver Krysten Anderson made a special guest appearance at Wright Library’s Books and Blocks storytime on Friday.

According to a release, Anderson drives the “Grave Digger” truck, following in the footsteps of her father, Monster Jam Hall of Fame driver Dennis Anderson.

During the library’s story time, Anderson read a book about trucks to children and participated in activities.

Anderson said that she wanted to be encouraging to children, especially girls, “I want them to know that obviously anything is possible. Anything they put their mind to, they can achieve.”

Anderson is the first woman to drive the “Grave Digger” truck and also became the first female to become the Moster Jam tour series champion.

“I want all little girls and women alike to make them feel like they can walk into an office space that is full of men — or anything — or any environment and face adversity and not be afraid of it,” said Anderson.

The event took place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at Wright Memorial Public Library.

For information or tickets for the upcoming Monster Jam event at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, click here .

