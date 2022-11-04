ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Monster Jam driver makes appearance at Wright Library event

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EeZXk_0iybJtH800

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Monster Jam driver Krysten Anderson made a special guest appearance at Wright Library’s Books and Blocks storytime on Friday.

According to a release, Anderson drives the “Grave Digger” truck, following in the footsteps of her father, Monster Jam Hall of Fame driver Dennis Anderson.

During the library’s story time, Anderson read a book about trucks to children and participated in activities.

Clifton Mill light display to return for 2022 Christmas season

Anderson said that she wanted to be encouraging to children, especially girls, “I want them to know that obviously anything is possible. Anything they put their mind to, they can achieve.”

Anderson is the first woman to drive the “Grave Digger” truck and also became the first female to become the Moster Jam tour series champion.

“I want all little girls and women alike to make them feel like they can walk into an office space that is full of men — or anything — or any environment and face adversity and not be afraid of it,” said Anderson.

AcadeCon set for this weekend at Dayton Convention Center

The event took place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at Wright Memorial Public Library.

For information or tickets for the upcoming Monster Jam event at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

WDTN

WDTN

