Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chance Theater’s Resident Playwright Program Gives Emerging Scribes a Leg Up
Aside from South Coast Repertory and its annual Pacific Playwrights Festival, how many Orange County theater companies can you name that work closely with playwrights, actively creating opportunities for them, and continually fostering the development of new plays?. You’d be correct if you answered “one.” That would be Chance Theater....
Who’s Financing Orange County’s Politicians?
Orange County cities are getting more transparent. As voters enter the final day of the election season, it’s getting easier for residents to track who exactly is helping finance their incumbent elected leaders – and their challengers – across the region. And regardless who wins on Tuesday,...
Are Community Gardens Serving Becoming Orange County’s Next Town Squares?
Community gardens throughout Orange County are part of a broader push to create more open space and a sustainable environment for people in areas where such space is dwindling due to development. Cities like Anaheim, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach and Fullerton have community gardens either run by the city, a...
Noche de Altares 20th Anniversary Saturday, November 5, 2022
The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Saturday, November 5, 2022 in Downtown Santa Ana, Ca. (Flower & Civic Center) from 1:00pm-10:00pm. Noche de Altares is a community-based event celebrating Día de...
OC Board of Education Faces Backlash Over ‘Controversial’ Curriculum Ban Proposal
Orange County Board of Education Trustee Ken Williams wants to keep communism indoctrination along with a host of topics he calls “controversial” out of the classroom by implementing a policy that would ban educators from teaching them. Under the California Education code, it is already forbidden for teachers...
Panoringan: Korean Grocery Shopping 101 and OC’s Newest Markets
There is something about wandering my local supermarket aisle that is both therapeutic and exciting. The familiarity of heading to the exact location to grab eggs, bananas or green onions; checking for sale (or better yet, clearance) items and saving a few bucks; examining a new product off the shelf and debating whether I should try it. It’s a task I rarely take lightly.
Laguna Beach Voters Are Picking Their City Council. What Do The Candidates Say?
This post has been updated to include comment from Mayor Sue Kempf. Seven candidates, including two incumbents, are running for three open seats on Laguna Beach’s City Council in the November election. The candidates include Ruben Flores, Mark Orgill, Jerome Pudwill, Louis Weil, and Alex Rounaghi and incumbents Peter...
Are Irvine City Leaders Spiking Police Pay to Gain Votes?
Five days after Irvine’s police officer’s union dropped $35,000 in advertising mailers on behalf of two city council members running for reelection this month city leaders scheduled a vote to approve lucrative pay raises for officers. The deal was supposed to be finalized at the council’s Oct. 25...
Irvine Boosts Hotel Housekeeper Protections Following Safety Concerns From Workers
Maids in Irvine have been calling out what they say are nightmare working conditions and sexual harassment they’ve faced from guests – including people exposing themselves or trying to grab them. “Women are still having to face men without their clothes as they’re trying to clean a room....
Santa Ana Takes First Step Creating a Police Oversight Commission
After years of community activism, Santa Ana is one step closer to formalizing its long awaited and historic police oversight commission. City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in support of what will, for now, be an advisory board but with an “Independent Oversight Director” to investigate police misconduct complaints and use of force reports as directed by commissioners.
Fountain Valley Voters Are Picking Their City Council. What Did The Candidates Say?
Thirteen candidates, including two incumbents, are running for three seats on the Fountain Valley City Council in the November election. Out of the 13 candidates, seven responded to a general election questionnaire sent by Voice of OC. Here’s what the candidates had to say on some of the issues, in their words:
What Will Be Left of Westminster City Hall After the Election?
It’s an election unlike any other in Westminster. Nine candidates are on the ballot hoping to win a total of two City Council seats and the mayor’s – and govern the cultural heart of Orange County’s Little Saigon at a time of financial and political turmoil.
Will Law Enforcement Political Spending Pay Off in Orange County?
Law enforcement – it’s an election issue with life-or-death stakes in Orange County. It can be at the top of voters’ minds at the ballot box, shaping the makeup of city councils, the size of municipal police departments, and the direction of policy on things like equipment spending and officer oversight.
Here are Mission Viejo Candidates’ Views on Election Rules, Fiscal Responsibility and the Environment￼
Mission Viejo residents are set to use their new voting districts for the first time this year in one of the strangest Orange County elections this cycle. Every one of the city’s five council seats is on the ballot after an Orange County Superior Court judge said council members had illegally extended their terms of office.
Here’s a Twist: OC Sheriff Union is Attacking the Republican and Backing the Democrat in a High-Stakes Race
Law enforcement unions are among the most influential forces in local elections. And the conventional wisdom is they are most closely aligned with Republican candidates. But there’s a twist in a high-stakes Orange County race right now. The powerful county sheriff’s deputies’ union is spending big in backing the...
Orange County Buses Will Screech to Halt Thursday Morning After Mechanics Strike
Public bus service across Orange County could stop as soon as Wednesday evening if the mechanics’ union follows through with a planned strike, officials told Voice of OC Wednesday. The move comes amid a breakdown in negotiations between Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) leaders and Teamsters Local 952, which...
Voice of OC Journalists Recognized By Nation’s Top Journalism Groups
Voice of OC journalists continue to be recognized for their groundbreaking work by the nation’s top journalism groups. This week, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana Jr. was announced as a finalist in the National Association of Hispanic Journalists awards for his columns delving into the systemic failure of Orange County officials to reach out to local Latinos when it came to Covid response and vaccinations.
Is the FBI Still Investigating in Irvine?
Orange County has been grappling with the release of an FBI affidavit alleging widespread corruption in Anaheim for nearly six months, and questions are beginning to grow over whether the investigation stopped at the city limits. In the months after its release, the Mayor of Anaheim and a prominent Democratic...
Is Anaheim Ready to Play Hardball With the Angels?
As the Angels threaten to sue the city for allegedly violating their stadium lease, Councilman Jose Moreno is questioning if the major league team is living up to their end of the bargain when it comes to maintenance. Last week, Moreno called for his colleagues to meet behind closed doors...
Housekeepers’ Hellish Hotel Horrors: Could A Proposed Irvine Ordinance Protect Maids?
Hotel maids in Irvine say they are working a living nightmare. Each day as they wheel their carts down hallways and enter a room to clean it, they never know what they’ll find. Sometimes it’s an incredibly dirty room. Other times, guests expose themselves. There’s even times when...
Voice of OC
Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.https://voiceofoc.org/
Comments / 0