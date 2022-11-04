Read full article on original website
Related
Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?
We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration is pushing back on a legal theory repeated by Republican lawmakers in a significant Supreme Court case regarding election law. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar issued a 36-page letter to the Supreme Court, warning that the theory would have harmful consequences on future elections across the United States.
Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’
An Ohio Secretary of State candidate who denied the validity of the 2020 election has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to compel the use of election observers in the November election. Terpsehore Maras, a podcaster who has also espoused QAnon conspiracy theories, filed a lawsuit against incumbent Secretary of State...
Appeals court turns away GOP challenge to NY absentee ballot laws
New York City Board of Election staff member removes an absentee ballot from the envelope as she helps count ballots in the primary election, in New York. The state Appellate Court turned away a Republican challenge on the state's absentee voting laws on Tuesday. The ruling means anyone afraid of catching a disease, like COVID, can continue to vote absentee. [ more › ]
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Allows Graham Questioning in Georgia Election Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to block Senator Lindsey Graham from having to testify before a grand jury in a criminal investigation of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, handing a setback to a prominent ally of the former president.
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife told Sen. Kelly Loeffler she didn't 'deserve to be in elected office' in text after 2020 election: report
Tricia Raffensperger blasted Sen. Kelly Loeffler for endangering her whole family by parroting Trump's 2020 election denial lies just to keep her job.
Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections
With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
Georgia election official asks Biden, Abrams how many records they need to break to get apology
Continued record voter turnout in Georgia following the Biden administration’s lawsuit against the state alleging racist voting practices and the president’s accusation that the system is "Jim Crow 2.0" has at least one Georgia election official looking for an apology from the administration. "How many turnout records do...
Did Brian Kemp Deploy a Dog Whistle During His Debate Against Stacey Abrams?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Monday was a busy day in Georgia politics. In the morning, Georgians could begin early voting. In the evening, Georgia could see their options for governor—Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey...
Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin
WASHINGTON (AP) - Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the Nov. 8 elections. The legal challenges, largely by Republicans, target rules for mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
Federal judge issues restraining order against Arizona group accused of voter intimidation
Nov 1 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against an Arizona group being sued over voter intimidation, banning members from coming within 75 feet of a ballot drop box, following voters or harassing them.
WJCL
Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter stands by vote to overturn election, talks priorities if re-elected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Look for more candidate profiles up until election day. A pharmacist by trade, Congressman Buddy Carter has spent the last eight years in Washington representing the people of Georgia’s First Congressional District. WJCL's Olivia Wile met up with him outside his Savannah office to learn...
Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. This story is published in partnership with the Associated Press. A Wisconsin appeals court on Monday put on hold a lower court’s...
France 24
New election laws in some Republican states weaken voting rights
Over the past two years, Republican states in the US have passed several voting rights laws and measures under the guise of fighting voter fraud. The new rules, experts warn, are opening avenues for voter intimidation and poll interference, making the midterm elections on November 8 a test of the US election system and of American democracy.
New US state voting laws present most intense voter suppression threat in decades
Proliferation of new legislation comes in response to false claims about the 2020 election
WYFF4.com
Warnock, Walker face off for US Senate in Georgia
ATLANTA — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Warnock was elected to serve Georgia in the senate in 2020 after a special election for the seat. He's a preacher from the Savannah area who says he's focused on fighting for voting rights and expanding access to affordable health care.
CNET
Election 2022: Know Your Voting Rights
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide key statewide and congressional elections, but voting rights advocates are worried that disinformation campaigns and fear of violence will keep some voters home. Why it matters. The disinformation, threats and intimidation directly stem from the "Big Lie," baseless claims that the...
Washington Examiner
Trump gives strongest hint yet at 2024 run as he urges MAGA followers to vote in midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump teased a 2024 run Thursday night, telling a group of Iowa Republicans that he will "very, very, very probably do it again." His comment in Sioux City, a deep-red corner of the Hawkeye State, was met by thunderous applause. Trump paused for dramatic effect before adding, "Get ready!"
Wisconsin courts won’t change rules for absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court and a circuit judge this week shot down attempts backed by liberals seeking orders that local election clerks must accept absentee ballots that contain partial addresses of witnesses. The rulings come within days of Tuesday’s election and as more than 503,000...
Comments / 0