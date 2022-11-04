ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Gothamist

Appeals court turns away GOP challenge to NY absentee ballot laws

New York City Board of Election staff member removes an absentee ballot from the envelope as she helps count ballots in the primary election, in New York. The state Appellate Court turned away a Republican challenge on the state's absentee voting laws on Tuesday. The ruling means anyone afraid of catching a disease, like COVID, can continue to vote absentee. [ more › ]
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Allows Graham Questioning in Georgia Election Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to block Senator Lindsey Graham from having to testify before a grand jury in a criminal investigation of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, handing a setback to a prominent ally of the former president.
GEORGIA STATE
The Washington Informer

Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections

With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

WASHINGTON (AP) - Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the Nov. 8 elections. The legal challenges, largely by Republicans, target rules for mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. This story is published in partnership with the Associated Press. A Wisconsin appeals court on Monday put on hold a lower court’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
France 24

New election laws in some Republican states weaken voting rights

Over the past two years, Republican states in the US have passed several voting rights laws and measures under the guise of fighting voter fraud. The new rules, experts warn, are opening avenues for voter intimidation and poll interference, making the midterm elections on November 8 a test of the US election system and of American democracy.
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Warnock, Walker face off for US Senate in Georgia

ATLANTA — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Warnock was elected to serve Georgia in the senate in 2020 after a special election for the seat. He's a preacher from the Savannah area who says he's focused on fighting for voting rights and expanding access to affordable health care.
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Election 2022: Know Your Voting Rights

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide key statewide and congressional elections, but voting rights advocates are worried that disinformation campaigns and fear of violence will keep some voters home. Why it matters. The disinformation, threats and intimidation directly stem from the "Big Lie," baseless claims that the...
ARIZONA STATE

