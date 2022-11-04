Read full article on original website
Tompkinsville Road car crash sends one to jail
GLASGOW — A man was arrested after a traffic collision Sunday. Officers with Glasgow Police responded to the intersection of Tompkinsville Road and Falling Timbers Road, according to a news release. A vehicle was in a ditch with severe damage. Officers allege several open alcohol containers and a handgun were inside the vehicle.
Wilma Lee Wyatt
Wilma Lee Wyatt, 85, of Glasgow, passed away Friday November 4, 2022, at the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home in Glasgow, KY. She was born in Glasgow on April 23, 1937, to the late Leonard Howard Emmitt and Christine Emmitt. Wilma worked at the local Pants factory for many years before retiring from ACK Factory in Glasgow. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Elmer Wyatt, Jr. Wilma will be missed and was loved by all that knew her.
Patricia Flickner
Patricia Ann Flickner, 77 of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away, Friday, November 4, 2022 at Glenview Health Care. She was a daughter of the late Broda Flener and Mabel Powell Flener. She is survived by one son: Willard Flickner; two daughters: Rebecca Brown and Billie Jo Evans; several grandchildren and several...
Curtis Duvall
Curtis Duvall, age 96 of Bee Spring, peacefully departed this life with his family by his side on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on April 8, 1926 to the late Jessie and Hattie VanMeter Duvall. He was married to his devoted wife of fifty-eight years, Cleo Decker Duvall, until they were parted by her passing on May 31, 2007.
Billy Willis
Billy Willis, age 62 of Brownsville, departed this life on Friday, November 4, 2022 at his home. The Edmonson County native was born on May 18, 1960 to Mary F. Willis and the late Virgil Dallas Willis, Sr. Billy was saved as a young boy and was a member of...
