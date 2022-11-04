Wilma Lee Wyatt, 85, of Glasgow, passed away Friday November 4, 2022, at the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home in Glasgow, KY. She was born in Glasgow on April 23, 1937, to the late Leonard Howard Emmitt and Christine Emmitt. Wilma worked at the local Pants factory for many years before retiring from ACK Factory in Glasgow. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Elmer Wyatt, Jr. Wilma will be missed and was loved by all that knew her.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO