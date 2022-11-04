Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Regular Season Starts Tuesday For No. 11 Indiana Against Vermont
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Regular season action begins on Tuesday when No. 11 Indiana hosts Vermont inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall • Bloomington, Ind. Broadcast: B1G+ ($) Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM (Austin Render) Live Stats: Statbroacast. Tickets: Season...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Take on Terps in Big Ten Tournament Semifinal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One match removed from a dramatic encounter on the final day of the regular season, Indiana men's soccer (9-3-6, 3-1-4 B1G) and Maryland (10-2-5, 4-0-4 B1G) will meet again in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal round Wednesday (Nov. 9) night on Ludwig Field. The match will...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 1: vs. Morehead State
• Indiana University opens its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 7. • The Eagles finished 23-11 and third in the Ohio Valley Conference a season ago under seventh-year...
iuhoosiers.com
Late Rally Not Enough as Indiana Falls to No. 3 Wisconsin 3-1
MADISON, Wisc. – An outstanding effort from the Indiana Volleyball team (13-13, 6-8) saw the Hoosiers force a fourth set and nearly send it to a fifth before falling to No. 3 Wisconsin 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. IU took a commanding 21-13 lead in the fourth set after winning...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes: vs. No. 16 Penn State
• In the 26th meeting between Indiana and Penn State, the Nittany Lions own the edge, 24-2. • Indiana's captains were A.J. Barner, Devon Matthews, Tiawan Mullen and Jack Tuttle. • Indiana won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Penn State received the opening kickoff. • True...
iuhoosiers.com
A Veteran, A Dog and Making a Difference
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - They cheered. Of course, they did. A few cried. Of course, they did. Amid a fierce November wind whipping through Memorial Stadium on an overcast Saturday afternoon, wounded military veteran and service dog bonded and this much was certain:. Love finds a way. Whether it's between man...
