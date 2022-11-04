Tanger Outlets Commerce to Host Inaugural Tree Lighting, Nov. 11
COMMERCE, Ga. (Nov. 2, 2022)– Tanger Outlets Commerce will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly Tree Lighting on Nov. 11 from 6 – 8 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will be bustling with festive entertainment, holiday games and merriment. Activities include a live DJ, balloon artist, ornament making and much more! The event is set to culminate with the lighting of the center’s Holiday Tree at 7:30 p.m.
WHAT: Tanger Outlets Commerce Tree Lighting
Event includes holiday activities, games, entertainment and festive surprises
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 11
6 – 8 p.m.
WHERE: Tanger Outlets Commerce
800 Steven B. Tanger Blvd.
Commerce, GA 30529
HOW: FREE and open to the public.
For more information on this event and others throughout the holiday season, visit Tangeroutlets.com/commerce or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
