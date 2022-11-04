ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, GA

Tanger Outlets Commerce to Host Inaugural Tree Lighting, Nov. 11

 4 days ago

Tanger Outlets Commerce

COMMERCE, Ga. (Nov. 2, 2022)Tanger Outlets Commerce will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly Tree Lighting on Nov. 11 from 6 – 8 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will be bustling with festive entertainment, holiday games and merriment. Activities include a live DJ, balloon artist, ornament making and much more! The event is set to culminate with the lighting of the center’s Holiday Tree at 7:30 p.m.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Commerce Tree Lighting

Event includes holiday activities, games, entertainment and festive surprises

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 11

6 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Commerce

800 Steven B. Tanger Blvd.
Commerce, GA 30529

HOW: FREE and open to the public.

For more information on this event and others throughout the holiday season, visit Tangeroutlets.com/commerce or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

