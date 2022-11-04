Tanger Outlets Lancaster Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Lancaster

Tanger Outlets Lancaster is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Banana Republic Factory, Calvin Klein and H&M– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.

WHAT:

Black Friday Weekend Hours

WHEN:

Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 25: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

**Some store hours may vary early morning on Black Friday. Please check with individual stores to confirm opening hours.

WHERE:

Tanger Outlets Lancaster

311 Stanley K Tanger Drive

Lancaster, PA 17602

(717) 392-7260

MEDIA

ACCESS:

Tanger Outlets Lancaster is available to host media onsite, including live shots, during Black Friday weekend. Please contact Amanda Morey at904.803.0644 in advance to coordinate access and arrival details.