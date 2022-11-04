Should you care about what trucking companies do to be more eco-friendly? Yes. The transportation industry accounts for 29% of the world’s CO2 emissions. Considering we move around 72% of the nation’s freight by weight, it makes sense that we contribute a little over a quarter of the global emissions. Planet Earth deserves our love and concern, so here are some specific actions we have taken to ensure a more sustainable future for generations to come:

