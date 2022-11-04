(ABC 6 News) – Winning the lottery is something most people dreamed about since they were little kids. The Powerball Jackpot is now sitting at an all time high of 1.9 billion dollars. If the lucky winner takes the lump sum, they’ll still get over 900 million dollars. But if you don’t make the right financial steps, that money could be gone within a year.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO