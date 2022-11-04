Read full article on original website
RPT Schedule change on Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Starting Monday (Nov. 7th) Rochester Public Transit will be making some adjustments to five of their weekday routes. RPT says the changes are to improve operations and increase frequency for some routes. The changes include the following routes:. Route 116 – Trips will all be...
Olmsted County and City of Rochester join “Operation Green Light” in support of Veterans Day
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County and the City of Rochester announced they have joined together by participating in “Operation Green Light” in support of Veterans Day. The lights in the Government Center Rotunda will be illuminated green in honor of veterans through Sunday, November 13. The exterior dome lights will be illuminated on Friday which is Veterans Day.
Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Rochester Tuesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Emergency first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Rochester early Tuesday morning. Rochester Police and first responders were on-scene just after 8:00 a.m. of a crash the occurred at the intersection of 34th Ave. NW and 65th St. NW. The Minnesota State Patrol...
Austin city employees upset over insurance plan
(ABC 6 News) – Monday, city of Austin employees from street workers to supervisors were impacted after the city council approved a number of 2023 health insurance memorandum of agreements. About 54 percent of city employees are enrolled in the city’s insurance plan right now. And if they drop...
Road to Gold: Kasson-Mantorville volleyball has unfinished business, looks to shed “second-place” stigma
(ABC 6 News) — The Kasson-Mantorville Komets were the only top seed in Southeast Minnesota to win their section volleyball tournament. Although it wasn’t easy, the Komets accomplished one goal of getting back to the state tournament. After falling in the state championship last season, the Komets look to finish the job this time.
UPDATE: Multiple crews battle large fire at Kasson business Sunday evening
UPDATE (11/7/2022 10:30 a.m.) – Kasson Fire & Rescue provided an update Monday morning on a large structure fire that occurred on Sunday evening. At approximately 7:35 p.m., Kasson Fire along with Byron Fire, Dodge Center Fire and Mantorville Fire were all paged to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Hwy in Kasson.
MN DNR, Freeborn County Sheriff issues burning restrictions Sunday
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Freeborn County Sheriff have issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. due to dry weather and gusting winds. The burn ban is for all fires aside from small recreational fires. The full warning...
Road to Gold: Mayo football is back in the state tournament, ready for round 2 with Mankato West
(ABC 6 News) — (9-1) Mayo has been near-perfect all season. The one blip on their record is Mankato West, and they get the opportunity to exact revenge in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament.
American Red Cross: Flu season may impact blood supply, donors needed
(ABC 6 News) – The American Red Cross is urging blood donors to give now and help fight the impact of seasonal illness and a potentially severe flu season on the blood supply. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is predicting a serious spread of flu this...
Road to Gold: Mabel-Canton Volleyball punch first state tournament bid since 2001
(ABC 6 News) — All season long Mabel-Canton has been one of the top volleyball teams in Minnesota with a 34-2 record. After enduring a hard-fought section tournament, the Cougars now have an opportunity to be the top team in Minnesota.
“Paddles & Pints” event raises money for EA Therapeutic Health in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The first-ever Paddles & Pints event, a fundraiser for EA Therapeutic Health, was held Sunday afternoon at Chip Shots in Rochester. The public was invited to play games, participate in a pickleball tournament, a silent auction and watch the Vikings game with former Viking Marcus Sherels.
1 evaluated for smoke inhalation, 1 dog dead after SW Rochester house fire
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department says one dog is dead and one person was evaluated for smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire in SW Rochester Saturday afternoon. According to RFD, crews were called to a home on the 6100 block of Pointe Dr. SW around 1:43 p.m. for a report of a fire and a dog still possibly inside the home.
Night of glamour at Albert Lea’s “Ball in the Mall”
(ABC 6 News) – It was a night of glamour Saturday night in Albert Lea at the Autumn Elegance: Ball in the Mall fundraiser hosted at Northbridge Mall. The celebration is aimed at raising money for a health care facility at Northbridge that was brought in through a grassroots community effort for more health care options.
What to do if you win the Powerball
(ABC 6 News) – Winning the lottery is something most people dreamed about since they were little kids. The Powerball Jackpot is now sitting at an all time high of 1.9 billion dollars. If the lucky winner takes the lump sum, they’ll still get over 900 million dollars. But if you don’t make the right financial steps, that money could be gone within a year.
What to know about voting in the 2022 Midterm Elections
(ABC 6 News) – We want to help every Minnesota and Iowa voter be informed with the necessary resources to participate in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. We created a brief and simple guide to help you exercise your right to vote this year. Below, you can find voter resources, profiles of leading candidates and more.
TN woman arrested with handgun, no permit
(ABC 6 News) – A Tennessee woman was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop allegedly revealed an illegal handgun in her vehicle. An Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy pulled over Victoria Brogan-Lewis, 23, for a traffic violation at about 3:23 p.m. Nov. 6, according to the OCSO. The deputy...
‘Greenlight a Vet’ raises awareness for veterans
(ABC 6 News) – People across Olmsted and Mower counties are showing support for veterans ahead of Veteran Day, which is Friday, November 11. Both counties are participating in the “Greenlight a Vet” campaign, where people and businesses change a lightbulb to a green light as a symbol of appreciation and support for those who have served.
APS students participate in mock election
(ABC 6 News) – Monday, students at Austin high school took place in a mock election to give students a look at what the process looks like. Students first had to sign in at a polling place and received a ballot with most of the races Austin voters will see on their ballot on Election day.
Longtime cartoonists hold book signing in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Peacock Books and Wildlife Art in Rochester celebrated the work of two Minnesotan cartoonists Monday. The shop held a book signing for two longtime cartoon artists who worked in the industry for nearly four decades. One of those artists, 92-year-old Jerry Fearing is a cartoonist...
Former RCTC football player pleads guilty in assault cases
(ABC 6 News) – One of two former RCTC football players facing assault charges after an Oct. 2021 fight with another team’s coach entered a guilty plea in Olmsted County Court. Shan Fiorenza, who faced 2021 charges of felony assault in the 3rd degree — substantial bodily harm,...
