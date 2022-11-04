ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RPT Schedule change on Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Starting Monday (Nov. 7th) Rochester Public Transit will be making some adjustments to five of their weekday routes. RPT says the changes are to improve operations and increase frequency for some routes. The changes include the following routes:. Route 116 – Trips will all be...
ROCHESTER, MN
Olmsted County and City of Rochester join “Operation Green Light” in support of Veterans Day

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County and the City of Rochester announced they have joined together by participating in “Operation Green Light” in support of Veterans Day. The lights in the Government Center Rotunda will be illuminated green in honor of veterans through Sunday, November 13. The exterior dome lights will be illuminated on Friday which is Veterans Day.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Austin city employees upset over insurance plan

(ABC 6 News) – Monday, city of Austin employees from street workers to supervisors were impacted after the city council approved a number of 2023 health insurance memorandum of agreements. About 54 percent of city employees are enrolled in the city’s insurance plan right now. And if they drop...
AUSTIN, MN
UPDATE: Multiple crews battle large fire at Kasson business Sunday evening

UPDATE (11/7/2022 10:30 a.m.) – Kasson Fire & Rescue provided an update Monday morning on a large structure fire that occurred on Sunday evening. At approximately 7:35 p.m., Kasson Fire along with Byron Fire, Dodge Center Fire and Mantorville Fire were all paged to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Hwy in Kasson.
KASSON, MN
1 evaluated for smoke inhalation, 1 dog dead after SW Rochester house fire

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department says one dog is dead and one person was evaluated for smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire in SW Rochester Saturday afternoon. According to RFD, crews were called to a home on the 6100 block of Pointe Dr. SW around 1:43 p.m. for a report of a fire and a dog still possibly inside the home.
ROCHESTER, MN
Night of glamour at Albert Lea’s “Ball in the Mall”

(ABC 6 News) – It was a night of glamour Saturday night in Albert Lea at the Autumn Elegance: Ball in the Mall fundraiser hosted at Northbridge Mall. The celebration is aimed at raising money for a health care facility at Northbridge that was brought in through a grassroots community effort for more health care options.
ALBERT LEA, MN
What to do if you win the Powerball

(ABC 6 News) – Winning the lottery is something most people dreamed about since they were little kids. The Powerball Jackpot is now sitting at an all time high of 1.9 billion dollars. If the lucky winner takes the lump sum, they’ll still get over 900 million dollars. But if you don’t make the right financial steps, that money could be gone within a year.
ROCHESTER, MN
What to know about voting in the 2022 Midterm Elections

(ABC 6 News) – We want to help every Minnesota and Iowa voter be informed with the necessary resources to participate in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. We created a brief and simple guide to help you exercise your right to vote this year. Below, you can find voter resources, profiles of leading candidates and more.
MINNESOTA STATE
TN woman arrested with handgun, no permit

(ABC 6 News) – A Tennessee woman was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop allegedly revealed an illegal handgun in her vehicle. An Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy pulled over Victoria Brogan-Lewis, 23, for a traffic violation at about 3:23 p.m. Nov. 6, according to the OCSO. The deputy...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
‘Greenlight a Vet’ raises awareness for veterans

(ABC 6 News) – People across Olmsted and Mower counties are showing support for veterans ahead of Veteran Day, which is Friday, November 11. Both counties are participating in the “Greenlight a Vet” campaign, where people and businesses change a lightbulb to a green light as a symbol of appreciation and support for those who have served.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
APS students participate in mock election

(ABC 6 News) – Monday, students at Austin high school took place in a mock election to give students a look at what the process looks like. Students first had to sign in at a polling place and received a ballot with most of the races Austin voters will see on their ballot on Election day.
AUSTIN, MN
Longtime cartoonists hold book signing in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Peacock Books and Wildlife Art in Rochester celebrated the work of two Minnesotan cartoonists Monday. The shop held a book signing for two longtime cartoon artists who worked in the industry for nearly four decades. One of those artists, 92-year-old Jerry Fearing is a cartoonist...
ROCHESTER, MN
Former RCTC football player pleads guilty in assault cases

(ABC 6 News) – One of two former RCTC football players facing assault charges after an Oct. 2021 fight with another team’s coach entered a guilty plea in Olmsted County Court. Shan Fiorenza, who faced 2021 charges of felony assault in the 3rd degree — substantial bodily harm,...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

