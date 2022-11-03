Read full article on original website
Get out the vote efforts are active from Milwaukee’s Garden Homes neighborhood to Waukesha | WUWM 89.7 FM
Get-out-the-vote efforts are in full swing ahead of Tuesday’s election. Not just by the various campaigns in Wisconsin but also by grass-roots groups and even individuals. Over the weekend, the Working Families Party was one of the groups spreading out across Milwaukee, urging people to vote early, or on Tuesday, for Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
Wisconsin Republicans rally on election eve in Kenosha
Republicans running for high-profile federal, state and local positions rallied in Kenosha County on the eve of the midterm elections, encouraging residents to make the state part of a “red wave.”. Republicans gathered Monday night for a rally held at the city’s popular Brat Stop venue, 12304 75th St....
Why is the UW System working with the controversial Hillsdale charter school network?
Controversy surrounding Hillsdale charter schools led the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University in Wisconsin to threaten to sever ties last month with Lake Country Classical Academy — Wisconsin’s first Hillsdale-affiliated charter school. The tribe cited “inflammatory, derogatory, and racist comments captured by hidden camera” by the president of Hillsdale College, Larry Arnn. Arnn’s comments, which made headlines after they were leaked from a private meeting he had with Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee, also led to the collapse of a plan to launch several Hillsdale charter schools in that state.
Before Wisconsin’s Midterms, Anxiety and Hope About Democracy
On a recent autumn afternoon, Greta Neubauer picked up a stack of campaign flyers and signs at the Democratic Party headquarters in Kenosha and drove her car, loaded with election paraphernalia, to a middle-class street with neatly trimmed lawns and no sidewalks. Neubauer is a Wisconsin state legislator and the leader of the Democratic minority in the State Assembly. That day, she wasn’t campaigning in her own district. She was knocking on doors for Tip McGuire, an incumbent Democrat, whose seat the Party almost certainly must hold if it hopes to prevent Republicans from winning a super-majority in the state legislature on Tuesday.
