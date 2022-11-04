ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Milwaukee County announces $15 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Funds

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services - Housing Services announced receiving $15 million from the U.S Department of the Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance program under the American Recovery Program (ERA2). The funds will continue Milwaukee County’s rental assistance program operated in partnership with Community Advocates.
Get out the vote efforts are active from Milwaukee’s Garden Homes neighborhood to Waukesha | WUWM 89.7 FM

Get-out-the-vote efforts are in full swing ahead of Tuesday’s election. Not just by the various campaigns in Wisconsin but also by grass-roots groups and even individuals. Over the weekend, the Working Families Party was one of the groups spreading out across Milwaukee, urging people to vote early, or on Tuesday, for Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
Life coach works with Wisconsin youth to keep them off the streets

MILWAUKEE — Shannon King has been working to help at-risk youth get their life back on track through her organization since 2018. “I work with at-risk teens, many who have an excessive criminal background in Wisconsin. My goal, finding them jobs within 45 days and keeping them off the streets,” said King, CEO of Peace of Heart LLC.
Mahone Fund, Gateway Technical College, The Bartolotta Restaurants partner on unique benefit dinner Nov. 9

A special, popup chef demonstration and gourmet dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 9, will benefit the community causes supported by the Kenosha-based Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund. “Gateway Technical College Culinary Arts Presents an Evening with The Bartolotta Restaurants: A Benefit for the Mahone Fund” will be held in Gateway’s Breakwater Dining Room in the Lake Building, 1001 S. Main St., Racine.
Assembly District 64: McGuire vs. Hibsch rematch

RACINE AND KENOSHA — The 2022 general election race for the 64th Assembly District is a rematch between Democrat Tip McGuire and Republican Ed Hibsch. The election is this Tuesday (Nov. 8). The 64th District straddles Racine and Kenosha Counties. The Racine County portion includes portions of the City...
Union Grove 2022 Christmas Decorating contest registration now open

UNION GROVE — The Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Decorating Contest for 2022 wants to see your best holiday decorations. Residents in the Union Grove area are welcome to register to participate in the contest. If you want to take your shot at winning the title...
2022 KAFASI Bowls ‘n’ Bakers is Nov. 9 – West of the I

The 18th annual Bowls ‘n Bakers Fundraiser is scheduled to take place from 11 am to 1:30 pm Nov. 9 at the Parkway Chateau at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. to benefit seniors and family services in Kenosha County such as Meals on Wheels , Volunteer Transportation and Family Support.
Kenosha fatal shooting; Darnell Ridgeway sentenced, life in prison

KENOSHA, Wis. – A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April...
Wisconsin Republicans rally on election eve in Kenosha

Republicans running for high-profile federal, state and local positions rallied in Kenosha County on the eve of the midterm elections, encouraging residents to make the state part of a “red wave.”. Republicans gathered Monday night for a rally held at the city’s popular Brat Stop venue, 12304 75th St....
South Shore Fire Department’s first-ever chief has died

MOUNT PLEASANT — Bill Bouma, the South Shore Fire Department’s first-ever chief, has died. Bill Bouma. Photo Tuesday October 14, 2008. / Mark Hertzberg Journal Times. Bouma retired Oct. 4, 2012, after serving as the first chief of South Shore following the merger of the Sturtevant Fire Department and the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, which he had also been chief of.
Elna E. (Caldart) Vernezze

KENOSHA—Elna E. (Caldart) Vernezze, age 86, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, while surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on August 15, 1936, in Kenosha, WI to the late Donald and Esther (Zirbel) Caldart. Growing up in Kenosha, she met...
Pleasant Prairie crash; Illinois man dies, 2 others hurt

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police say a 50-year-old Waukegan, Illinois man has died form injuries following a crash on Oct. 29. The deceased has been identified by officials as Kareem Copeland. Officials say the collision involved two cars at the intersection of Green Bay Road and State Trunk...
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
RSV cases continue surging through Wisconsin

MADISON, Wi. — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or ‘RSV’ continue surging through Wisconsin. The viral disease impacts breathing of infants 18 months or younger. Cases are four times higher in Madison than they were last year at this time and RSV hospitalizations account for 10% of patients at the American Family Childrens Hospital.
Milwaukee LGBTQ+ voters march to the polls on final day of early voting

MILWAUKEE — On the last day of in-person early voting in Wisconsin, NextGen America held a final push to the polls for Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community. Held at This Is It, one of the city’s oldest LGBTQ bars, the event had food, a 360 photo booth and music to encourage voters to drop their ballots.
