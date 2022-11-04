Read full article on original website
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Residential, commercial U.P. estate has skywalk on Lake Superior
A cottage nestled on Lake Superior's south shore that comes with a commercial building and a skywalk that's 50 feet in the air is on the market. Located on M-28 in Onota Township between Munising and Marquette, the three buildings are perched on more than 2.5 acres. Frida Waara, team...
WLUC
Deployed Capital shares what’s next for The Brownstone Inn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in Munising or have ever toured the area, you’ve likely eaten at a Deployed Capital restaurant. The company has an impressive portfolio including, but not limited to, Hillside Party Stores East and West, Eh! Burger, Tracey’s Restaurant, Roam Inn, and the most recent purchase- The Brownstone Inn.
wtmj.com
Marinette Marine building biggest navy ship they’ve ever built
MILWAUKEE – How does the U.S. navy get their frigates? Well, somebody has to build them and one of those “somebodies” happens to be located right here in Wisconsin. Marinette Marine, located in Marinette, Wis., has “several contracts” with U.S. government to build new frigates for the navy.
2 teens seriously injured after crash with logging truck in Upper Peninsula
NEGAUNEE, MI – Two teenagers were seriously injured when the vehicle they were in was hit by a logging truck in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the crash occurred on US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. According to the Negaunee Police Department,...
WLUC
Menominee man arraigned in meth bust
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release sent from the Menominee County Prosecutor’s Office, 57-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Tomes of Menominee faces several felony charges for having methamphetamine in his possession. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg charged Tomes in a nine-count felony complaint, alleging two counts of Possession...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Boil Water Advisory In Parts Of Downtown, South Escanaba
A boil water advisory is in effect for residents living in the areas of Escanaba:. EXPANDED AREA: Residents living on the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South and the 200 block. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Monday, November 7th, until further notified.
thebaycities.com
Over One-Pound of Methamphetamine Seized In the City of Menominee; suspect arraigned
57-year-old, Jeffrey Wayne Tomes, 57, of Menominee was arraigned on Thursday, November 3rd, in the 95-A District Court before the Honorable Robert J. Jamo. Following his recent arrest in the City of Menominee. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg charged Tomes in a nine-count felony complaint, alleging two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, each of which carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison. In addition, Tomes was charged with two counts of Possession of a Taser, a single count of Maintaining a Drug House, and four counts of Felony Firearm. The charges arise from the execution of a search warrant by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (“UPSET”), at 2411 10th Avenue in Menominee. The total weight of methamphetamine seized in the investigation, 457.9 grams, is over a pound of methamphetamine (a pound is 453.6 grams).In addition to the methamphetamine, two handguns, two rifles, two Tasers, several digital scales, a substantial amount of United States currency and a large quantity of small Ziplock baggies used in packaging the drug for retail sale, was found and seized. Rogg commended the proactive efforts of his UPSET partners, and said that “this is the largest quantity of methamphetamine seized in Menominee County since I have been in office,” and emphasized that, “because of this interdiction effort, a very large quantity of methamphetamine did not wind up on the streets of our community and put our citizens at risk.” Bond was established by Judge Jamo in the amount of $500,000 cash or surety, for Tomes. Tomes Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for November 17th at 2:30pm. Prosecutor Rogg reminds everyone that the charges are allegations and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, in court.
Rare Tick Disease: Wausaukee man battles for his life
A Wausaukee man is battling for his life after a tick bit him this summer. Since August, 71-year-old Al Dennis hasn't been able to walk or talk.
WLUC
Sadowski trial now in hands of jury
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The two-week-long trial of Jason Sadowski, accused of killing former roommate Timothy Mozader is reaching its conclusion but not before Sadowski took the stand himself Friday. “I had an altercation with him after he attacked me,” Sadowski said under oath Friday. “I defended myself. If he...
