Hialeah, FL

Ex-School Cop Allegedly Stalked, Shot Her Ex-Boyfriend, A Miami Cop

Yessenia Sanchez, 32, is accused of shooting her ex, Miami-Dade police officer Damian Colon, in the head after using an app installed on his phone in order to stalk him. A Miami police officer remains in critical condition after allegedly being shot in the head by his estranged former girlfriend, who officials say stalked him prior to pulling the trigger.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man arrested for murder related to narcotics sale in Gladeview

MIAMI – A 32-year-old man confessed to fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detectives arrested Lazaro Perez after his confession in Doral for the murder of Marvin J. Rolle. Police officers also seized Perez’s 9mm,...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; 2 hospitalized

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is underway in a South Florida neighborhood. On Sunday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting along the 2200 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Two people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Miami-Dade Cop: Police

A woman accused of shooting a Miami-Dade Police officer in the head appeared in court over the weekend on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, confessed to detectives that she shot her ex-boyfriend, Damian Colon, Friday morning after confronting him at his Hialeah home, according to Miami-Dade Police.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

FHP: 1 dead in Turnpike crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – At least one person died in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike near Doral Monday. According to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson, the crash happened just before noon on the southbound lanes of the highway, near Northwest 74th Street. The crash occurred in a construction...
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

Fugitive arrested for 3 attempted murders in South Beach

MIAMI – Arthur Brooks, a convicted felon, was on probation when he hid behind shrubs and fired his weapon once on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Brooks, who was wearing Jordan 5 “Black Grape” sneakers, injured Derrick Mitchell who then returned fire...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cw34.com

81-year-old man killed by car after jaywalking to cross street, deputies say

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car, deputies say he wasn't using a designated crosswalk. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 7:25 p.m., deputies and the Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 67th Court and Pine Island Road in Tamarac on Friday, Nov. 4.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute

MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
HIALEAH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

South Florida police officer critical after shooting; ex-girlfriend accused

An off-duty police officer in South Florida was critically injured Friday after he was shot in the head by his former girlfriend on Friday, authorities said. According to the Hialeah Police Department, the suspected shooter is Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former police officer who had a seven-year relationship with the officer, the Miami Herald reported. Sanchez was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Physically Attacks Deputy in Deerfield Beach: BSO

A man has been arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office after attacking a BSO deputy Saturday afternoon in Deerfield Beach. According to BSO, responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard in Deerfield Beach Saturday at around 3:30 p.m.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Car struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A car was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road and Powerline Road. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials were among the agencies that responded to the scene to assist. It’s unclear whether the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Mother wants answers after hit-and-run crash left 15-year-old in coma

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida mother is asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who left her son seriously injured in northwest Miami-Dade. Elia Aguiar says her 15-year-old son was riding a scooter Friday night around 9:15 p.m. along Northwest 107th Street and 27th Avenue when he was hit.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Schools Employee Found Fatally Shot in Gladeview

Police are investigating after a man who worked for Miami-Dade County Public Schools was fatally shot Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade's Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 3:45 a.m., Miami-Dade Police officials said. When the officers...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

