Ex-School Cop Allegedly Stalked, Shot Her Ex-Boyfriend, A Miami Cop
Yessenia Sanchez, 32, is accused of shooting her ex, Miami-Dade police officer Damian Colon, in the head after using an app installed on his phone in order to stalk him. A Miami police officer remains in critical condition after allegedly being shot in the head by his estranged former girlfriend, who officials say stalked him prior to pulling the trigger.
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested for murder related to narcotics sale in Gladeview
MIAMI – A 32-year-old man confessed to fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detectives arrested Lazaro Perez after his confession in Doral for the murder of Marvin J. Rolle. Police officers also seized Perez’s 9mm,...
NBC Miami
Suspect in Custody After Crashing Into Police Cars During Chase in SW Miami-Dade
Police took a person into custody Tuesday morning after a chase involving a stolen vehicle ended following several crashes in southwest Miami-Dade. The chase began neat the intersection of Southwest 216th Street and 137th Avenue when the stolen vehicle struck two Miami-Dade Police Department vehicles. The suspect, who was not...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; 2 hospitalized
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is underway in a South Florida neighborhood. On Sunday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting along the 2200 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Two people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.
NBC Miami
Click10.com
FHP: 1 dead in Turnpike crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – At least one person died in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike near Doral Monday. According to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson, the crash happened just before noon on the southbound lanes of the highway, near Northwest 74th Street. The crash occurred in a construction...
Click10.com
Click10.com
Fugitive arrested for 3 attempted murders in South Beach
MIAMI – Arthur Brooks, a convicted felon, was on probation when he hid behind shrubs and fired his weapon once on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Brooks, who was wearing Jordan 5 “Black Grape” sneakers, injured Derrick Mitchell who then returned fire...
cw34.com
81-year-old man killed by car after jaywalking to cross street, deputies say
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car, deputies say he wasn't using a designated crosswalk. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 7:25 p.m., deputies and the Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 67th Court and Pine Island Road in Tamarac on Friday, Nov. 4.
Click10.com
South Beach crime: Man reports 2 held him at gunpoint over iPhone
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was walking on Saturday night in South Beach when two men approached him from behind and stole his iPhone 13 at gunpoint, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. The victim and police officers used the Find My iPhone app to find Radames...
NBC Miami
Man Physically Attacks Deputy in Deerfield Beach: BSO
A man has been arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office after attacking a BSO deputy Saturday afternoon in Deerfield Beach. According to BSO, responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard in Deerfield Beach Saturday at around 3:30 p.m.
Click10.com
Car struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A car was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road and Powerline Road. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials were among the agencies that responded to the scene to assist. It’s unclear whether the...
Click10.com
Mother wants answers after hit-and-run crash left 15-year-old in coma
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida mother is asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who left her son seriously injured in northwest Miami-Dade. Elia Aguiar says her 15-year-old son was riding a scooter Friday night around 9:15 p.m. along Northwest 107th Street and 27th Avenue when he was hit.
Click10.com
Convicted felon accused of killing 2 to be released from prison early
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The man convicted of killing two Broward County women in 1986 will be released in less than 90 days from a Florida prison. Gary Troutman was convicted of the murder of Cassandra Scott. The 17-year-old was pregnant at the time of her death. Weeks later,...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Schools Employee Found Fatally Shot in Gladeview
Police are investigating after a man who worked for Miami-Dade County Public Schools was fatally shot Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade's Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 3:45 a.m., Miami-Dade Police officials said. When the officers...
VIDEO: Florida woman screams after being nearly abducted, police say
Miami police released a video Thursday showing a woman almost being kidnapped by a man Wednesday.
Click10.com
Residents want more police patrol after bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist. Authorities say unknown car hit 41-year-old Roy Miralda Saturday around 5:30 a.m. and then sped off. It all happened on Pembroke Road near North Perry Airport. Miralda would die from his...
