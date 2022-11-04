ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

SPONSORED: Laurel Eye Clinic Presents The Annual Giving Eyes Contest

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Laurel Eye Clinic is giving away free Lasik to two lucky winners. See your dreams come true this year with Laurel Eye Clinic’s Annual Giving Eyes contest. Laurel Eye will be giving two lucky individuals the gift of sight this holiday season. To enter,...
SENECA, PA
Stanley George Lutz

Stanley George Lutz, 65, of Oil City, died peacefully at home with family by his side on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Born on April 10, 1957, he was a son to the late Maurice and Lenore Mock Lutz. On September 15, 1990, Stanley married Susanne Frawley Lutz, who survives. They...
OIL CITY, PA
Sara Claire Copenhaver

Sara Claire Copenhaver, 97, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville. She was born on February 14, 1925, in McWilliams, to the late Frank and Mary (Hallman) Boozer. She married Leo Calvin Copenhaver, and he preceded her in death on June 8,...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Police: Man Points Pistol at Teen Girl in Amish Buggy

ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident in which an unknown man pointed a pistol at a teen girl in Amish buggy on Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township. Corry-based State Police say the incident occurred around 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Services Set for Robert E. Young

Robert E. Young, 91, formerly of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Oct. 24, 2022, at Providence Place in Minneapolis, MN after an extended illness. A full obituary can be found here. Services will be held on Saturday Nov. 12, at 12 Noon in the Reinsel Funeral Home. The Reinsel...
OIL CITY, PA
Dana D. Weaver

Dana D. Weaver, 59, of Grove City, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on November 1, 2022 at Hamot Hospital in Erie. Born November 2, 1962 in Franklin, Dana was the son of the late Arnold “Arnie” Weaver and Constance “Connie” Shreffler Weaver. Dana and...
GROVE CITY, PA
Barbara J. Baker

Barbara J. Baker, 87, a resident of Sugarcreek Station, died there peacefully at 8:50 PM Monday, October 31, 2022, following a period of declining health. She was born June 8, 1935 in Mount Joy, Venango County, a beloved daughter of the late: Orie J. and Catherine F. Haun Wagner. Mrs....
COOPERSTOWN, PA
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
CLARION, PA
Roberta M. “Bobi” Schrubb Smith

Roberta M. “Bobi” Schrubb Smith, 83, of Kane, passed away peacefully early Friday evening, November 4, 2022 at the Lutheran Home in Kane. Born August 23, 1939 in Kane, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Eloise Nichols Shrubb. She was a 1957 graduate of...
KANE, PA
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A chance of showers after 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Fresh Cranberry Relish

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Fresh Cranberry Relish – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This no-cook cranberry medley spiced with cinnamon and ginger is a wonderfully refreshing complement for a savory entrée!. Ingredients. 1 package (12 ounces) of fresh or frozen cranberries, chopped. 1 can...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Dark Chocolate Cream Pie

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Dark Chocolate Cream Pie – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. The filling in this dark chocolate cream pie recipe is simple to cook and begins to set up in the shell right away!. Ingredients. Dough for single-crust pie. 1-1/4 cups sugar.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Spinach Lasagna Roll-Ups

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Spinach Lasagna Roll-Ups – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. These savory roll-ups feature a creamy three-cheese filling!. 1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry. 2-1/2 cups whole-milk ricotta cheese. 2-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese. 1/2 cup...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

