Wisconsin volleyball beats Indiana, extend win streak to 12 matches
MADISON, Wis. — The third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team took down Indiana in four sets Sunday to extend its win streak to 12 matches. The Badgers were lead by Sarah Franklin with 18 kills as Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek added nine each. At the net, Wisconsin totaled eight blocks in comparison to the Hoosiers’ four.
Xavier beats Sauk Prairie in four sets to win Division 2 state girls volleyball title
Division 2 Girls State Volleyball Championship: #1 Xavier 3, #2 Sauk Prairie 1. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Fatal August stabbing on Madison’s east side deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said an August stabbing that left a man dead on the city’s east side was justified. Police said Monday that the decision was made following an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. Larry I. Fullilove, 35, was found with a...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts hunter sight-ins ahead of gun deer season
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season is right around the corner and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is helping hunters prepare. The Sheriff’s Office held the first sight-in event of the season on Saturday, giving hunters a chance to have their guns sighted and adjusted. Officials said the events give hunters a chance to feel confident in their guns while staying safe.
Westbound Beltline blocked at Whitney Way due to crash
MADISON, Wis. — The right two lanes of the westbound Beltline are blocked at Whitney Way Monday due to a crash. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 3 p.m. and multiple vehicles were involved. Dispatchers could not confirm if anyone was injured, but Madison Fire...
Madison police investigating October robberies at Walgreens, Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a man robbed a Walgreens and a Kwik Trip within the same hour last month. Police said the man entered the Walgreens in the 7800 block of Mineral Point Road just before 4 a.m. on October 25 and demanded cash. About a half hour later, he allegedly entered a Kwik Trip in the 3400 block of University Avenue and demanded cash.
More than 110,000 people in Dane Co. have already voted ahead of Election Day
MADISON, Wis. — A day before Election Day, state data shows more than 110,000 people in Dane County have already submitted their ballots. The daily absentee voting data report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is compiled with data from county clerks across the state, shows a total of 110,836 absentee ballots have been returned so far in Dane County, including 48,264 ballots from people who voted early in-person.
Festival blends Eastern, Western music at Verona High School
VERONA, Wis. — Eastern and Western music came together on Sunday at Verona High School. The school hosted the Swati Tirunal-Mendelssohn Festival, celebrating the works of composers Swati Tirunal and Felix Mendelssohn. Organizers said the festival helps keep the music of the long-dead composers alive. “We are trying to...
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery.
Battleground Wisconsin: Are abortion rights still a primary issue for voters?
MADISON, Wis. — One of the largest issues on the minds of Americans this summer came after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. News 3 Now aimed to talk to voters about how the issue is impacting their ballot in November. “The most important issue to me during this...
Belmont Man Arrested on Friday
A Lafayette County Sheriff Deputy arrested 32 year old Cade Kirkpatrick of Belmont on Friday around 11 am for a Probation Violation. He was brought to the Lafayette Count Jail where he still remains in custody.
Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Assists With Arrest of Fugitive
The Wisconsin State Patrol received help from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department last month in apprehending a fugitive. The U.S. Marshals Service contacted the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post Communications advising of a fugitive from another state who was wanted for second degree homicide and was reported to be in Wisconsin Dells. The vehicle description and fugitive information were relayed to Wisconsin State Patrol personnel, with an unknown direction of travel from Wisconsin Dells. A short time later, a trooper located and stopped the fugitive’s vehicle near Dodgeville. The fugitive was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.
Dodgeville Motor Vehicle Crash With Minor Injuries
Iowa County authorities received a report of a Motor Vehicle Crash on North Iowa Street in Dodgeville Saturday around 3pm. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Police Department responded to the scene. Minor injuries were reported but all parties refused transport to the hospital. No names were released.
Madison police arrest man in connection with liquor store, gas station robberies
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Sunday who they said used a gun to rob a liquor store and later robbed a gas station. Police said a suspect pointed a gun at an employee of the store in the 4200 block of West Beltline Highway and demanded money from the cash register just before 9 p.m.
Over 20,000 in-person absentee voters have gone to polls in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Over 20,000 people have voted in-person absentee in Madison as of Saturday morning, according to the City Clerk’s Office. In total, 20,806 Madison voters have cast an in-person absentee ballot since early voting opened last week. Additionally, of the more than 57,000 absentee ballots that have been issued, 51,232 have been returned.
Darlington Student To Perform at Carnegie Hall & Sydney Opera House
Darlington High School junior Sophie Wiegel has been accepted to be part of the Honor Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City in February and the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia in the summer of 2023. Wiegel was nominated to this honorary choir by former Darlington High School music teacher Alaina Markham.
Ahead of midterms, safety remains top priority for county election officials
MADISON, Wis. — With just over three days until the midterm election, campaigns are in full swing. “Campaigners are going everywhere, knocking on doors,” Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said. “So you know, that’s indicative of a very competitive race. I think we’re going to see really high turnout, and in Dane County, we could probably see 80%.”
