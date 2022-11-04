The Wisconsin State Patrol received help from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department last month in apprehending a fugitive. The U.S. Marshals Service contacted the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post Communications advising of a fugitive from another state who was wanted for second degree homicide and was reported to be in Wisconsin Dells. The vehicle description and fugitive information were relayed to Wisconsin State Patrol personnel, with an unknown direction of travel from Wisconsin Dells. A short time later, a trooper located and stopped the fugitive’s vehicle near Dodgeville. The fugitive was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

IOWA COUNTY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO