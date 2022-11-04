Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Argent Minerals Completes A$3 Million Placement
* PLACEMENT TO BE USED AS WORKING CAPITAL TO PROGRESS COPPERHEAD PROJECT, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
BRIEF-Administrators Of Made.Com Group Says Next PLC Deal Will Lead To 320 Redundancies Across Business
* ADMINISTRATORS OF MADE.COM GROUP PLC SAYS NEXT PLC TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE STAFF; WILL RESULT IN 320 REDUNDANCIES ACROSS BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
BRIEF-Rigetti Computing Announces Update To CEO Leadership Transition
* RIGETTI COMPUTING ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO CEO LEADERSHIP TRANSITION. * RIGETTI COMPUTING INC- DR. CHAD RIGETTI PROVIDED HIS INTENTION TO TENDER RESIGNATION FROM HIS POSITIONS AS CO'S PRESIDENT, CEO EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 15. * RIGETTI COMPUTING INC- COMPANY IS CONDUCTING A SEARCH FOR RIGETTI'S SUCCESSOR. * RIGETTI COMPUTING - IF CO...
BRIEF-Infinity Lithium Says Binding MoU For A Photovoltaic, Methane And Green Hydrogen Project
* BINDING MOU FOR A PHOTOVOLTAIC, METHANE AND GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT. * UNIT PARTNERS WITH ENALTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Next Plc To Buy Made.com Design's Brands For 3.4 Mln Stg
* NEXT PLC: AGREED TO ACQUIRE BRAND NAME, DOMAIN NAMES AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OF MADE.COM DESIGN LTD FROM ADMINISTRATORS FOR CONSIDERATION OF £3.4M. * NEXT PLC - AGREED TO ACQUIRE BRAND NAME, DOMAIN NAMES AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OF MADE.COM DESIGN LTD FROM ADMINISTRATORS FOR CONSIDERATION OF £3.4M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Danimer Scientific Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
* DANIMER SCIENTIFIC INC - COMPANY NOW EXPECTS FULL YEAR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN RANGE OF $165 MILLION TO $170 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Public Offering Of Flow-Through Shares
* ARGONAUT GOLD ANNOUNCES $15 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES. * ARGONAUT GOLD INC - UNDERWRITERS HAVE AGREED TO PURCHASE FOR RESALE, ON A "BOUGHT DEAL" BASIS, 31.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
BRIEF-UK's Environment Agency Says Its Enforcement Action Leads To Civil Sanctions For 3 Cos
* UK'S ENVIRONMENT AGENCY - ENVIRONMENT AGENCY ENFORCEMENT ACTION LEADS TO CIVIL SANCTIONS FOR 3 COMPANIES; £87,000 TO GO TO ENVIRONMENTAL CHARITIES. * UK'S ENVIRONMENT AGENCY - SOFTCAT PLC PLEDGED £35,803.99 TO NATIONAL TRUST, AFTER FAILING TO COMPLY WITH LAW FOR MORE THAN A DECADE. Disclaimer. The above...
BRIEF-Twitter Files Paperwork To Enter Payments Business - NYT
* TWITTER FILES PAPERWORK TO ENTER PAYMENTS BUSINESS - NYT Source text: https://nyti.ms/3NTGzq0.
TABLE-EU Commission sells 3-month EU-Bills at average yield of 1.405%
Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission, on behalf of the European Union, carried out on Wednesday an EU-Bills auction. The results of this auction are as follows: EU-Bills EU-Bills ISIN EU000A3K4DQ0 EU000A3K4DX6 Date of auction 09/11/2022 09/11/2022 Settlement date 11/11/2022 11/11/2022 Maturity 03/02/2023 05/05/2023 Volume bids * 2 433 2 244 Volume allotment * 948 1 449 Old outstanding amount * 1 499 0 New outstanding amount * 2 447 1 449 Weighted average yield 1.405% 2.027% Highest accepted yield 1.425% 2.060% % awarded at highest accepted yield 100.000% 52.200% Cover ratio 2.57 1.55 * in millions of euros (Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu in Gdansk)
Latest developments bolster QX Resources’ (ASX:QXR) journey in battery minerals space
QX Resources is tapping hard-rock lithium opportunities in Western Australia. The company has completed extensive sampling across its lithium projects with assays expected in October 2022. The appointment of Mr Steve Promnitz as new managing director is expected to reinforce the company’s lithium strategy. Australian diversified minerals explorer QX...
Japanese patent, crucial appointments: Chimeric (ASX:CHM) sees busy September quarter
Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) is committed to bringing novel and potentially transformative therapies to cancer patients. CHM advanced its clinical program with a new patent and crucial team appointments during the September quarter. The company secured a Japanese patent for CLTX CAR T, a novel and promising CAR T therapy under...
How are these three ASX-listed healthcare shares faring today?
Australia’s highly comprehensive healthcare system consists of two broad categories, the public and the private healthcare system. The public healthcare system is called Medicare, and it offers free healthcare services to all permanent residents of Australia. The private healthcare system is owned by private institutions offering top-notch healthcare infrastructure...
Chimeric (ASX:CHM) advances NK cell therapy portfolio with latest research pact
Chimeric has enhanced its collaboration with CWRU through a sponsored research agreement. The development aims to advance NK cell therapies to benefit patients in multiple disease areas. Dr David Wald, who is the inventor of the CORE NK technology, will lead the research program at CWRU. As part of the...
88 Energy (ASX:88E) continues to chart path forward for high-impact Alaskan exploration
88 Energy (ASX:88E) plans to spud the significantly derisked Hickory-1 exploration well in 2023 targeting net mean prospective resources of 647 million barrels of oil. Additional workovers are planned for Project Longhorn, targeting a production of ~600 BOE per day (~70% oil) by the end of this year. 88 Energy...
Latham Group Inc expected to post earnings of 17cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Latham Group Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 10. * The Latham New York-based company is expected to report a 17.9% increase in revenue to $190.894 million from $161.96 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 6 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Latham Group Inc is for earnings of 17 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Latham Group Inc is $8, above its last closing price of $4.17. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.23 0.21 0.21 Met 0.6 Mar. 31 2022 0.14 0.13 0.28 Beat 117.5 Dec. 31 2021 0.07 0.06 0.20 Beat 255.6 Sep. 30 2021 0.15 0.15 0.23 Beat 58.6 Jun. 0.15 0.15 0.18 Beat 21.4 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.10 0.10 0.11 Beat 7.8 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 19:34 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
ASX 200 closes in green; materials & A-REIT lead gains
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed in green today (November 9), gaining 403.20 points or 2.50% to end at 16,556.40 points. Over the last five days, the index is virtually unchanged, but is down 5.97% for the last year to date. Materials was the biggest gainer, advancing 2.54% followed by...
QX Resources (ASX:QXR) continues to get high-grade lithium results at Turner River
At QX Resources’ Turner River hard rock lithium project, assays have confirmed high-grade lithium from a recent rock sampling program. This time around, the high-grade lithium samples include 1.6% and 1.1% Li2O, respectively, from the project’s ‘Carbonate Hill prospect’, a previously identified area of interest. The...
Dividend stocks to watch in November
With the recent hike in interest rates, the UK is facing the longest recession since records started. The country's GDP is expected to decrease by nearly 0.75% over the second half of 2022, as per BoE's data. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is contemplating a tax hit on dividends, which might help...
Healthcare Realty Trust Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Healthcare Realty Trust Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for earnings of one cent per share. * Revenue rose 56.3% to $298.93 million from a year ago; analysts expected $143.27 million. * Healthcare Realty Trust Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was 8 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 2.6% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Healthcare Realty Trust Inc shares had fallen by 6.1% this quarter and lost 29.8% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $28.3 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is $28.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 9 at 03:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.43 0.39 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.44 0.45 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.45 0.44 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.44 0.43 Missed.
