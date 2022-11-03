ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badgers grind out win over Maryland at Camp Randall

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers were able to handle both the elements and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, winning at home 23-10. With rain coming down and winds gusting, both teams turned to the rushing attack in the first half. For Wisconsin, it was a move that worked in their favor.
MADISON, WI
Badgers basketball players help design new black alternate uniforms

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team will bring another new look designed by the players to the court this season. Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn tweeted a video Friday morning showing off the team’s new alternate uniform for the 2022-2023 season. Backed by the opening riff from the song “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd, the video unveils a new black uniform set.
MADISON, WI
Evers, Michels ramp up campaign in final days before Election Days

MADISON, Wis. — The two men running for governor in Wisconsin ramped up their campaigns Saturday with Election Day just days away. Gov. Evers met with supporters in Madison as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour. Evers shared how the reversal of Roe v. Wade has impacted his family and women across the state.
MADISON, WI
Levar Burton campaigns with Mandela Barnes in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Levar Burton stopped at a Madison restaurant Friday as part of a get-out-the-vote effort for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes. The “Reading Rainbow,” “Star Trek” and “Roots” star joined Barnes and Sen. Tammy Baldwin at Graze on the Capitol Square Friday afternoon. While Burton is excited about receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Emmys this year, he said what he really wants is for voters to turn out on Tuesday.
MADISON, WI
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts hunter sight-ins ahead of gun deer season

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season is right around the corner and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is helping hunters prepare. The Sheriff’s Office held the first sight-in event of the season on Saturday, giving hunters a chance to have their guns sighted and adjusted. Officials said the events give hunters a chance to feel confident in their guns while staying safe.
DANE COUNTY, WI
UW-Platteville named state’s top university for online student services

UW-Platteville was named as offering the best online student services in the state by Intelligent.com, based on rankings in six categories, including tuition costs, admission, retention, graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and online student resources. UW-Platteville was the first state university to offer a 100% online degree program. The university now offers online associate, bachelor’s, master’s and certificate programs.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
MMSD spends federal COVID relief funds on new musical instruments

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly $1.4 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds were used to bring musical instruments to every Madison Metropolitan School District elementary, middle and high school. At Vel Phillips Memorial High School, this is the first time since 1967 that students have received new instruments. $98,000 was...
MADISON, WI
Fall Gallery Night showcases Madison artists of all abilities

MADISON, Wis. — The annual Fall Gallery Night highlighting Madison’s art scene took place across the city Friday. The event, sponsored by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, included various exhibitions, receptions and other art displays at galleries across the area. “It’s so varied. There’s everything from paintings...
MADISON, WI
NB Interstate 39/90/94 reopens near Dane/Columbia county line after crash

DEFOREST, Wis. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 39/90/94 near DeForest have reopened following a crash Friday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 124 near the Dane/Columbia county line. The road reopened just after 7 p.m. Further...
DEFOREST, WI
Gas prices really jumped in the past day, AAA numbers show

Gas prices have gone up in the past several days and they’ve gone up fast. Just waiting an extra day to fill the tank may have cost you a couple dollars at the pump. AAA reports the average cost of a gallon of gas in Madison leaped by more than 17 cents in the past day. With drivers shelling out, on average, $3.844 per gallon, they are paying nearly 30 cents more than last Thursday.
MADISON, WI
WATCH: A look at what’s happening this weekend In the 608

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are a variety of events for the family and people of all ages In the 608. For more events in the Madison area, check out our community calendar. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
MADISON, WI
Dane County Sheriff’s Office talks ’48 Hours’ Halderson episode

MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County Sheriff’s Office detectives will be featured in an episode of 48 Hours airing this weekend on CBS covering the disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson. The lead detectives on the case were interviewed by 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty for the episode,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Ahead of midterms, safety remains top priority for county election officials

MADISON, Wis. — With just over three days until the midterm election, campaigns are in full swing. “Campaigners are going everywhere, knocking on doors,” Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said. “So you know, that’s indicative of a very competitive race. I think we’re going to see really high turnout, and in Dane County, we could probably see 80%.”
DANE COUNTY, WI
Over 20,000 in-person absentee voters have gone to polls in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Over 20,000 people have voted in-person absentee in Madison as of Saturday morning, according to the City Clerk’s Office. In total, 20,806 Madison voters have cast an in-person absentee ballot since early voting opened last week. Additionally, of the more than 57,000 absentee ballots that have been issued, 51,232 have been returned.
MADISON, WI
2 Iowa County men charged in 2021 murder of Dodgeville woman

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Two Iowa County men have been charged with a Dodgeville woman’s death dating back to the summer of 2021. Aric Way, 51, and Philip Schmidt-Way, 28, are both charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime for allegedly killing a Dodgeville woman in July 2021.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Three people killed in Rock Co. crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis.– Three people are dead following a crash on State Highway 11. The crash happened at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H in Center Township around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Nissan Maxima traveling southbound on County...
ROCK COUNTY, WI

