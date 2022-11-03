Gas prices have gone up in the past several days and they’ve gone up fast. Just waiting an extra day to fill the tank may have cost you a couple dollars at the pump. AAA reports the average cost of a gallon of gas in Madison leaped by more than 17 cents in the past day. With drivers shelling out, on average, $3.844 per gallon, they are paying nearly 30 cents more than last Thursday.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO