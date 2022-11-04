ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Possible arson fire rips through post office in Riverside, search underway for suspect

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

A fire ripped through a post office in Riverside Friday morning, leaving it heavily damaged, and police are calling it suspicious.

The fire started before 2 a.m. near De Anza and Central avenues, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Officials say it started at the back of the building and then spread.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a dumpster and a trash can also engulfed in flames in the same area.

The post office sustained about $50-70,000 in damage, but officials said none of the mail was destroyed. The portion of the building that burned contained pre-paid envelopes and shipping boxes.

The fire is being investigated as arson, but an arrest has not been made. A person of interest had been detained for questioning but that individual was later released.

Investigators are reviewing several cameras in the area for any leads on a possible suspect.

