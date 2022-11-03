Read full article on original website
Related
coronadonewsca.com
2022 Coronado City Council Candidates Forum
“You’ve successfully served your term(s) as a member of the Coronado City Council, it’s time to move on to the next venture. Your words to the (incoming) next group of council candidates … what achievement are you the proudest of.”. Serving as Councilmember is an honor and...
coronadonewsca.com
CUSD Holds Safety Forum In Conjunction With Coronado Police Department
In mid October, CUSD, with the help of the Coronado Police Department, held a Safety Forum to discuss the safety mechanisms currently in place within the school district. Many CUSD parents were in attendance, and the forum was also available via live-stream. The forum kicked off with a presentation by CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller to give a brief overview of the evening’s agenda, and also stress the importance of strong connection and trust between students and staff.
coronadonewsca.com
2022 Coronado School Board Candidates Forum
“You’ve successfully served your term(s) as a Coronado Unified School District board member, it’s time to move on to the next venture. Your words to the (incoming) next group of school board candidates … what achievement are you the proudest of.”. My proudest achievement is the increase...
coronadonewsca.com
Islander Girls Volleyball Falls To Mission Vista In Playoffs
Sometimes in sports, great stories just have to come to an end. No one ever wants that, but the reality is only one team goes home happy at the end of the year with a championship in their hands. And this past week, the great story of this season’s Coronado...
