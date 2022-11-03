Read full article on original website
How Do Americans Truly Feel About Public Education, & What Do They Want to See?
The past two years have been inundated with media buzz about critical race theory, book banning and anti-transgender legislation surrounding athletics and restrooms, among other hot-button topics. With each article and soundbite, a wave of emotional responses follows. But are these issues truly top of mind for most parents and voters? With students continuing to […]
Unconscious bias also exists in the classroom
Regarding the Nov. 6 essay by Dr. Lee Kirksey, “When gaslighting happens at the doctor’s office,” the same can apply for many classrooms where unconscious bias prevails. To paraphrase Dr. Kirksey: As a specialist (former teacher), when I felt a patient (student) was uncomfortable with a decision at which we had arrived, I encouraged the patient (student and parent) to seek a second opinion (from a second teacher). That is a patient (student) “right” that one should not feel guilty about exercising.
Calculus is seen as a proxy for high-achieving students. That’s a problem.
Like most teenagers, my son is stubborn. When it came to picking his senior year math course, he was determined to go his own way. Despite knowing his college preparatory high school expected students to take the most “rigorous” courses — code for AP Calculus — he chose AP Statistics instead.
