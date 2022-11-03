ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 74

How Do Americans Truly Feel About Public Education, & What Do They Want to See?

The past two years have been inundated with media buzz about critical race theory, book banning and anti-transgender legislation surrounding athletics and restrooms, among other hot-button topics. With each article and soundbite, a wave of emotional responses follows. But are these issues truly top of mind for most parents and voters?  With students continuing to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Unconscious bias also exists in the classroom

Regarding the Nov. 6 essay by Dr. Lee Kirksey, “When gaslighting happens at the doctor’s office,” the same can apply for many classrooms where unconscious bias prevails. To paraphrase Dr. Kirksey: As a specialist (former teacher), when I felt a patient (student) was uncomfortable with a decision at which we had arrived, I encouraged the patient (student and parent) to seek a second opinion (from a second teacher). That is a patient (student) “right” that one should not feel guilty about exercising.

