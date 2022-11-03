Regarding the Nov. 6 essay by Dr. Lee Kirksey, “When gaslighting happens at the doctor’s office,” the same can apply for many classrooms where unconscious bias prevails. To paraphrase Dr. Kirksey: As a specialist (former teacher), when I felt a patient (student) was uncomfortable with a decision at which we had arrived, I encouraged the patient (student and parent) to seek a second opinion (from a second teacher). That is a patient (student) “right” that one should not feel guilty about exercising.

7 HOURS AGO