Read full article on original website
Related
coronadonewsca.com
2022 Coronado School Board Candidates Forum
“You’ve successfully served your term(s) as a Coronado Unified School District board member, it’s time to move on to the next venture. Your words to the (incoming) next group of school board candidates … what achievement are you the proudest of.”. My proudest achievement is the increase...
coronadonewsca.com
2022 Coronado City Council Candidates Forum
“You’ve successfully served your term(s) as a member of the Coronado City Council, it’s time to move on to the next venture. Your words to the (incoming) next group of council candidates … what achievement are you the proudest of.”. First and foremost it was an honor...
coronadonewsca.com
Storybook Legacies Program Expands, Changes Hours
Reading Legacies, a program in which active-duty military record themselves reading a book to a child, has partnered with Coronado Public Library to present Storybook Legacies, a similar program for civilians. Storybook Legacies will now take place at the Library three times per month, and the Wednesdays hours have changed:
coronadonewsca.com
CUSD Holds Safety Forum In Conjunction With Coronado Police Department
In mid October, CUSD, with the help of the Coronado Police Department, held a Safety Forum to discuss the safety mechanisms currently in place within the school district. Many CUSD parents were in attendance, and the forum was also available via live-stream. The forum kicked off with a presentation by CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller to give a brief overview of the evening’s agenda, and also stress the importance of strong connection and trust between students and staff.
coronadonewsca.com
Getting To Know Your 2022 CIFF Guests ...
Among this year’s guests at the Coronado Island Film Festival is Denny Tedesco whose follow-up film to the successful documentary, “Wrecking Crew,” details the story of the studio band members who played with some of the biggest music names of the 70s. I had the opportunity to chat with Tedesco about the new documentary, “Immediate Family,” and how it came to be.
Comments / 0