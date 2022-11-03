In mid October, CUSD, with the help of the Coronado Police Department, held a Safety Forum to discuss the safety mechanisms currently in place within the school district. Many CUSD parents were in attendance, and the forum was also available via live-stream. The forum kicked off with a presentation by CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller to give a brief overview of the evening’s agenda, and also stress the importance of strong connection and trust between students and staff.

CORONADO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO