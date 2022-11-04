ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott, TX

fox44news.com

Lake Belton clinches first ever postseason spot with a win over Ellison

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Lake Belton Broncos are headed to the postseason with a 24-13 win over Ellison. Lake Belton will open up the first playoff run in school history with a matchup against Burleson Centennial on Friday, September 11th at 7:00 pm in Burleson. Meanwhile, the Eagles season comes to an end with a 5-5 record.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Riesel races past Bosqueville to earn spot in the playoffs

RIESEL, TX (FOX 44) — The Riesel Indians are back in the postseason for a second straight season as they beat Bosqueville 70-28. Next up for the Indians is the bi-district playoff round, meanwhile the Bulldogs will end their season with a 3-7 record.
RIESEL, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center

Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million. Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.
WACO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

This New Central Texas Buc-ee’s Will Be The Biggest in America

The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas before Thanksgiving, and it will bring around 200 jobs with it. No, the Temple, Texas Buc-ee's is not being replaced! A new store at 10070 I-10 in Luling, Texas, will take up over 75,000 square feet, built next door to the current location.
LULING, TX
fox44news.com

Band of the Week: The Cadets of Connally High

Waco (FOX 44) — The Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week is The Cadets of Connallly High School. The band is lead by Lee Smith, Grant Saltar, Clint Ladd, and Michelle Castelli. On Thursday night, the band honored their graduating seniors during the game against Robinson. With football season...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 4, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to congratulate Fire Captain Dustin McGraw for receiving the Temple-Belton Exchange Club Firefighter of the year 2022 award. Also, congratulations to Temple Police Department Detective Roger Bilodeau for receiving the Police Officer of the year 2022 award. Waco ISD is proud to announce that...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
WACO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Protest over drag show at Fajita Kings in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Golden Girls trivia and a drag show brought a lot of attention to the city of Temple. Fajita Kings in Temple received a lot of backlash from the community for hosting the event, and it shared on its Facebook page saying the event will continue to go on and that it is just another business day for them.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Fort Hood soldier killed in motorcycle crash in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Hood soldier identified by police as Jacob Oswald is dead following a motorcycle-vehicle crash Thursday night. Killeen Police officers responded at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Nov. 3 to a crash in the area of W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
KILLEEN, TX
KILLEEN, TX

