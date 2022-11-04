Read full article on original website
Lake Belton clinches first ever postseason spot with a win over Ellison
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Lake Belton Broncos are headed to the postseason with a 24-13 win over Ellison. Lake Belton will open up the first playoff run in school history with a matchup against Burleson Centennial on Friday, September 11th at 7:00 pm in Burleson. Meanwhile, the Eagles season comes to an end with a 5-5 record.
fox44news.com
Riesel races past Bosqueville to earn spot in the playoffs
RIESEL, TX (FOX 44) — The Riesel Indians are back in the postseason for a second straight season as they beat Bosqueville 70-28. Next up for the Indians is the bi-district playoff round, meanwhile the Bulldogs will end their season with a 3-7 record.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center
Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million. Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.
fox44news.com
Belton drills game-winning field goal as time expires to win district title
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Cole Chrisman played hero for the Tigers, hitting a 22-yard field goal as the clock struck zero to lift Belton over University, 31-29 to take their first outright district title since 1999. Belton ends the regular season 8-2 and will play next Friday at...
This New Central Texas Buc-ee’s Will Be The Biggest in America
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas before Thanksgiving, and it will bring around 200 jobs with it. No, the Temple, Texas Buc-ee's is not being replaced! A new store at 10070 I-10 in Luling, Texas, will take up over 75,000 square feet, built next door to the current location.
fox44news.com
Band of the Week: The Cadets of Connally High
Waco (FOX 44) — The Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week is The Cadets of Connallly High School. The band is lead by Lee Smith, Grant Saltar, Clint Ladd, and Michelle Castelli. On Thursday night, the band honored their graduating seniors during the game against Robinson. With football season...
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 4, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to congratulate Fire Captain Dustin McGraw for receiving the Temple-Belton Exchange Club Firefighter of the year 2022 award. Also, congratulations to Temple Police Department Detective Roger Bilodeau for receiving the Police Officer of the year 2022 award. Waco ISD is proud to announce that...
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
KWTX
Early voting totals are in. Find out how turnout in Central Texas compares to 2018 midterms
KWTX
Both Bell and McLennan County see roughly 500 more early votes when compared to 2018 midterm election early voting
KWTX
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
Watch Out – These Are The Worst Intersections In Killeen, Texas
I wouldn’t say Killeen, Texas has the worst drivers, but I definitely would not say that we have the best drivers either. If you've ever driven in and around my town, you know how reckless people can be, and how few people seem to be paying attention behind the wheel.
See This Home While Driving In Harker Heights, Texas? Slow Down!
At the end of a long day after work, we all look forward to going home and relaxing. After all, going home sometimes is the best thing after a work day, long or short. It's the thought of not having to deal with the silliness of the world sometimes isn't it?
lsonews.com
Two last-minute surveillance zones set before general rifle season opener
Some deer hunters are in for a surprise on opening weekend of the general deer season in Texas. Two new surveillance zones for chronic wasting disease were established Nov. 4 by executive order — one day before the opener of the general rifle deer season. Although the executive order...
everythinglubbock.com
Protest over drag show at Fajita Kings in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Golden Girls trivia and a drag show brought a lot of attention to the city of Temple. Fajita Kings in Temple received a lot of backlash from the community for hosting the event, and it shared on its Facebook page saying the event will continue to go on and that it is just another business day for them.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In West (West, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in the West on Thursday. The crash happened on northbound IH-35 near mile marker 351, south of West at around 3 p.m.
WacoTrib.com
Waco High construction tears down 'very, very large trees'
As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — namely, many of the trees on the current campus — is receding. / Music: https://www.purple-planet.com.
KWTX
Fort Hood soldier killed in motorcycle crash in Killeen
KXAN
Texas single mom could be evicted from apartment complex for medical marijuana
TEMPLE, Texas (Nexstar) — A Texas single mom is in the process of being evicted from her apartment complex for possessing medical marijuana, which is legal in the state through Texas’ Compassionate Use Program. “Here’s another complaint that I have, and that’s what started all this,” said Candace...
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash
22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
