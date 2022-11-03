'Simply unacceptable': Newsom pauses homelessness funding over lackluster local plans

Read full article on original website
Related
am1380theanswer.com
Poll: Voters say inflation most important issue as election nears
Heading into Tuesday’s midterm election, voters identified inflation, homelessness and climate change as the top three most important issues facing California right now, according to a new USC Schwarzenegger Institute-USC Price California Issues Poll released Friday. The poll, which surveyed 802 registered California voters, found 15% say inflation and...
Comments / 0