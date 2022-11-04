One-Stop Voter Information Available; Acting Secretary Reminds Voters to Sign and Date Outer Envelope Before Returning Mail Ballot

Read full article on original website
How Disputes Over Vote Certification Could Play Out in Pennsylvania Counties After 2022 Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. (Pictured above:...
2022 Pa. Election: A Last-Minute Guide to Everything You Need to Know to Vote Nov. 8
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Election Day 2022 is approaching and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you’re equipped with the knowledge you’ll need to cast your ballot. (Photo above: Election Day 2022 is approaching and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you’re equipped with the knowledge you’ll need to cast your ballot. Credit: Amanda Berg/For Spotlight PA)
