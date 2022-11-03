Peter Kay has announced his first live tour in 12 years.The 49-year-old comedian, who has been absent from the spotlight in recent years, will embark on an arena tour in December this year.It will be his first live tour since 2010.Kay’s comeback was announced during an advertisement break in the series launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV.“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now,” he said.“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket...

36 MINUTES AGO