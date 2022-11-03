Read full article on original website
Related
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
Collider
Colin Donnell Evades the Chicago Mob Disguised as a Priest in 'Irreverent' Trailer
Peacock is going off the grid this November in their newest original drama series Irreverent. Ahead of its release, the streamer has dropped the show's key art and the official trailer that follows criminal mediator Paulo Keegan (played by Colin Donnell) - or "Reverend Mackenzie Boyd," depending on who's asking - across Far North Queensland, Australia. Despite its gritty crime-thriller premise, Irreverent's trailer boasts a surprisingly heartfelt charm, as well as a comical cast of characters.
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
Matthew Weiner: It Was ‘Disappointing’ That HBO Didn’t Even Read the ‘Mad Men’ Pilot
After writing “The Sopranos” episodes, Matthew Weiner thought he was part of the HBO “family.” However, the “Mad Men” creator revealed that new executive management at the network following visionary Chris Albrecht’s exit led to him being ignored, per the new book “It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO” by Felix Gillette and John Koblin. According to the oral history of the network, then-HBO President Carolyn Strauss “snubbed” Weiner and HBO did not even respond to the “Mad Men” pitch, despite “The Sopranos” showrunner David Chase urging “everyone at the network to give it a look.” Weiner recalled, “It...
A new comedy, ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ is coming to HBO Max | How to watch it
Just in time for the holidays, a new comedy, “A Christmas Story Christmas” is coming to HBO Max. The show is a takeoff of the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story.”. The new comedy follows the now-adult Ralphie as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man, according to IMBd.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Aubrey Plaza Joins Cast of WandaVision Spinoff
We can’t imagine conjuring up better casting news than this: Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of Disney+’s upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, according to our sister site Variety. There’s no word yet on who Plaza will play, and plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but Plaza joins Kathryn Hahn, who will reprise her WandaVision role as nosy neighbor-turned-evil witch Agatha Harkness. (The role earned Hahn an Emmy nomination last year.) In WandaVision‘s season finale, Agatha lost the battle to absorb Wanda’s magic, and Wanda indefinitely trapped Agatha in her nosy neighbor “Agnes” persona. Along with Plaza and Hahn,...
What to watch this weekend: 7 new movies and shows on Netflix, Roku and Apple TV Plus (Nov. 4-6)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Enola Holmes 2 and Manifest season 4
tvinsider.com
‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films
Rescued from cancellation, Manifest resurfaces on Netflix for a final season split in two parts. NBC hopes for some “TGIF” vibes with an hour sitcom block including the new Lopez vs. Lopez and a third season of Young Rock. PBS’ Great Performances invites spectators into Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall for a gala New York Philharmonic concert special. Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic) are among the A-list headliners in a wave of movies premiering on streaming.
House of the Dragon marks biggest HBO finale since the end of Game of Thrones
The ratings for House of the Dragon's season 1 finale are in and — spoiler alert — people watched it. HBO saw its biggest season finale episode since the days of Game of Thrones, the Home Box Office network announced on Monday. A press release cites "a combination of Nielsen and first party data" in stating 9.3 million viewers watched "The Black Queen," the 10th episode of the prequel show's debut season. That's across all platforms, including streaming and linear TV.
Peter Kay announces first live tour in 12 years
Peter Kay has announced his first live tour in 12 years.The 49-year-old comedian, who has been absent from the spotlight in recent years, will embark on an arena tour in December this year.It will be his first live tour since 2010.Kay’s comeback was announced during an advertisement break in the series launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV.“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now,” he said.“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket...
IGN
HBO Cancels Westworld After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled Westworld, the sci-fi drama centered around a robotic theme park. The Hollywood Reporter calls it an "unexpected fate" for the series given it has been critically acclaimed for the network. Though the show's creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have been ambiguous on whether Westworld would even return following the fourth season finale.
purewow.com
'Manifest' Has Shot to #1 on Netflix Only One Day After the Season 4 Premiere
Manifest is back! And clearly fans were anxious for season 4, because the show has already shot to #1 on Netflix's list of most-watched shows, only one day after the new season premiered. Currently, the show is sitting above other major titles, including Love Is Blind, which just dropped its...
‘Reasonable Doubt’: ABC To Air Premiere Episode Of Onyx Collective Streaming Series
Reasonable Doubt, Onyx Collective’s first scripted series, is getting a special airing of its premiere episode on ABC. The debut episode of the legal drama series, which streams on Hulu, will air Thursday, November 10 at 10:01 PM EST. Reasonable Doubt, which premiered on Hulu on September 27, hails from writer and executive producer Raamla Mohamed, who leads an all-Black writing staff on the series, and executive producer and director Kerry Washington. Emayatzy Corinealdi stars as judge Jax Stewart. Per the logline, “you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law … until you’re...
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Collider
'Jurassic Punk' Trailer Shows Highly Creative and Wild Life of 'Jurassic Park' and 'Terminator 2' Lead CGI Animator [Exclusive]
By its very definition, breaking a glass ceiling isn’t something that can be done easily. When it comes to cinema, you can pinpoint creative decisions that forever changed the movie industry – even if they don’t feel like a big deal now. One of these changes is highlighted by the documentary Jurassic Punk, which brings digital animator and supervisor Steve “Spaz” Williams front and center to talk about how he single-handedly led a revolution in terms of storytelling. He was responsible for bringing to life some iconic characters, including the dinosaurs of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park.
10 New Movies to Stream in November 2022
November will see a cinematic lineup of franchise sequels, stand-alone debuts and interpretations of critically acclaimed novels across several genres. Netflix is gearing up for several new follow-up and premiere releases, such as “Enola Holmes 2” starring Millie Bobby Brown. The “Stranger Things” star will reprise her role as Sherlock Holmes’ spunky little sister alongside Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Clafin. The mysterious motion picture “The Wonder” with Florence Pugh as nurse Lib Right, and the action-adventure crossovers “Lost Bullet 2: Back for More” and “The Takeover” will also debut.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at...
Interview with the Vampire season 1: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
‘The Boys’ Episodes Cost More Than $11 Million Each, Allowing For Bigger Action Sequences Every Season
There are more 'The Boys' episodes on the horizon. And Amazon continues to shell out a lot of money to make the popular TV series.
Comments / 0