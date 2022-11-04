The Brewers may be searching for a new catcher via free agency this off-season. Of the catchers they had last season, Victor Caratini remains under club control through arbitration. However, Omar Narvaez is set to be a free agent. If the Brewers do not feel confident in prospect Mario Feliciano, they could elect to bring in someone else externally. In a recent article, Jon Heyman listed the Brewers as a landing spot for catcher Christian Vazquez.

2 DAYS AGO