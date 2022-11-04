ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker Is Dealing With A Frustrating Problem

The Houston Astros are on the verge of their second World Series title since 2017 after winning Game 5 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Dusty Baker has tapped left-hander Framber Valdez to start Game 6 and give them a chance to close out the Phillies. But there...
Yardbarker

Houston Astros Defeat Phillies 4-1, Win First World Series Title Since 2017

The Houston Astros are World Series champions. Saturday night, the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park, clinching their first World Series title since 2017 and their second World Series championship in franchise history. The Astros' 2017 championship may be...
Yardbarker

These 3 prospects can make an impact for the Yankees in 2023

The Yankees are moving towards a youth movement for the 2023 season. While I don’t doubt that they’ll explore bringing in talent externally, they have plenty of young players ready to take on roles at the Major League level in 2023. Finally, the Yankees and the F.O are...
CBS Sports

2022 World Series MVP: Astros' Jeremy Peña becomes third rookie to win postseason honor

The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña is the World Series MVP. Peña was named World Series MVP after going 2 for 4 in the Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies (HOU 4, PHI 1) and 10 for 25 (.400) with a home run in the series. He played splendid defense at shortstop as well.
Yardbarker

Unbelievable coincidence about Astros’ World Series win goes viral

There is yet another piece of evidence to suggest that the Houston Astros’ World Series victory this season was just meant to be. The Astros clinched the Commissioner’s Trophy on Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series. Houston rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña, who hit .400 with a home run and three RBIs in the six games against Philadelphia, was named World Series MVP.
Yardbarker

Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu could have a changed role in 2023

The New York Yankees are set to experience a few changes in the infield during the 2023 season. General manager Brian Cashman plugged the left side of the infield with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but both players had their shortcomings. Donaldson struggled offensively but provided stellar defensive contributions on...
Yardbarker

The Lakers Could Surprise The Entire League On Friday

People were understandably disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of this season. The team wasn’t just bad, it was downright awful and LA claimed a dreadful 0-5 record. That has changed over the last two games, as the Lakers have put away both the Denver Nuggets...
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at Anthony Rizzo contract extension

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone couldn’t have offered Anthony Rizzo any more praise than he did on Thursday during an interview with WFAN. Rizzo was one of the Yankees’ more prominent leaders during the 2022 season, offering distinctive intangible traits in the locker room and producing valiantly on the field.
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement

Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Yardbarker

Will the Brewers attempt to sign catcher Christian Vazquez this offseason?

The Brewers may be searching for a new catcher via free agency this off-season. Of the catchers they had last season, Victor Caratini remains under club control through arbitration. However, Omar Narvaez is set to be a free agent. If the Brewers do not feel confident in prospect Mario Feliciano, they could elect to bring in someone else externally. In a recent article, Jon Heyman listed the Brewers as a landing spot for catcher Christian Vazquez.
Yardbarker

Yankees struck gold on 2 players in 2022

The New York Yankees might’ve been tossed from the playoffs prematurely, but they gained a few valuable pieces for the future in the process. General manager Brian Cashman undoubtedly made a few polarizing moves, some of which flopped embarrassingly, but he did manage to secure a few underrated talents that contributed heavily throughout the campaign.
Yardbarker

Kirk Cousins had the time of his life following win over Commanders

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings came out victorious on Sunday in his return to Washington, D.C., beating the Commanders by a score of 20-17 thanks to a field goal from kicker Greg Joseph with just seconds remaining. The win marked the very first time Cousins had faced his former...
Yardbarker

Astros Head Home One Win Away From World Series Title

The Houston Astros can clinch a World Series title on home soil for the first time in franchise history. On Thursday night, the Astros took a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies with a 3-2 victory at Citizens Bank Park. They now head home with two games left to clinch their second World Series title in six years.
Yardbarker

The Braves make their first trade of the offseason

This could mean the Braves have found their Guillermo Heredia replacement. Either guy could also stick around in Gwinnett. I don’t have any issues with this move, even if it’s not impressive. It’s good to see that the Braves are already hard at work, and it surely won’t be their last move.
