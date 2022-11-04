Read full article on original website
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
CBS Sports
Astros vs. Phillies: World Series Game 6 prediction, time, starting pitchers, TV channel, live stream, odds
The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series championship in franchise history. They held on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 on Thursday, and now hold a 3-2 series lead. Historically, teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 70 percent of the time. The Astros are in driver's seat.
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker Is Dealing With A Frustrating Problem
The Houston Astros are on the verge of their second World Series title since 2017 after winning Game 5 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Dusty Baker has tapped left-hander Framber Valdez to start Game 6 and give them a chance to close out the Phillies. But there...
KHOU
Astros clubhouse celebration after World Series win
The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series. This is the Astros second World Series win.
Yardbarker
Houston Astros Defeat Phillies 4-1, Win First World Series Title Since 2017
The Houston Astros are World Series champions. Saturday night, the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park, clinching their first World Series title since 2017 and their second World Series championship in franchise history. The Astros' 2017 championship may be...
Yardbarker
CBS Sports
2022 World Series MVP: Astros' Jeremy Peña becomes third rookie to win postseason honor
The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña is the World Series MVP. Peña was named World Series MVP after going 2 for 4 in the Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies (HOU 4, PHI 1) and 10 for 25 (.400) with a home run in the series. He played splendid defense at shortstop as well.
Yardbarker
Unbelievable coincidence about Astros’ World Series win goes viral
There is yet another piece of evidence to suggest that the Houston Astros’ World Series victory this season was just meant to be. The Astros clinched the Commissioner’s Trophy on Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series. Houston rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña, who hit .400 with a home run and three RBIs in the six games against Philadelphia, was named World Series MVP.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, full postseason bracket as Astros win title over Phillies
The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions. The Astros won their second title in franchise history and first since 2017 as they took down the Philadelphia Phillies in World Series Game 6 on Saturday night. The Astros won at Minute Maid Park, becoming the first team to clinch the title at home since the 2013 Red Sox.
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
Astros Head Home One Win Away From World Series Title
The Houston Astros can clinch a World Series title on home soil for the first time in franchise history. On Thursday night, the Astros took a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies with a 3-2 victory at Citizens Bank Park. They now head home with two games left to clinch their second World Series title in six years.
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
