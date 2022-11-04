Famed gambler Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is a diehard Houston Astros fan but he had even more reason to celebrate when his team won the World Series on Saturday night. McIngvale had placed a number of bets adding up to around $10m on the Astros to take the World Series, which meant he netted $75m when Houston closed out the championship with victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.

