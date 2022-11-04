Read full article on original website
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Gambler ‘Mattress Mack’ wins $75m after betting on Astros to win World Series
Famed gambler Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is a diehard Houston Astros fan but he had even more reason to celebrate when his team won the World Series on Saturday night. McIngvale had placed a number of bets adding up to around $10m on the Astros to take the World Series, which meant he netted $75m when Houston closed out the championship with victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
Yardbarker
Houston Astros Defeat Phillies 4-1, Win First World Series Title Since 2017
The Houston Astros are World Series champions. Saturday night, the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park, clinching their first World Series title since 2017 and their second World Series championship in franchise history. The Astros' 2017 championship may be...
KHOU
Astros clubhouse celebration after World Series win
The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series. This is the Astros second World Series win.
CBS Sports
Astros vs. Phillies: World Series Game 6 prediction, time, starting pitchers, TV channel, live stream, odds
The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series championship in franchise history. They held on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 on Thursday, and now hold a 3-2 series lead. Historically, teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 70 percent of the time. The Astros are in driver's seat.
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker Is Dealing With A Frustrating Problem
The Houston Astros are on the verge of their second World Series title since 2017 after winning Game 5 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Dusty Baker has tapped left-hander Framber Valdez to start Game 6 and give them a chance to close out the Phillies. But there...
Yardbarker
Famous Astros Fan Continues To Be Visible At The World Series
The Houston Astros have moved to within one win of capturing their second World Series title in the last six years. If they end up winning, famous sports bettor Mattress Mack, a diehard Astros fan, will cash in a record payout. After the World Series shifted to Philadelphia for three...
Yardbarker
Astros Head Home One Win Away From World Series Title
The Houston Astros can clinch a World Series title on home soil for the first time in franchise history. On Thursday night, the Astros took a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies with a 3-2 victory at Citizens Bank Park. They now head home with two games left to clinch their second World Series title in six years.
Yardbarker
Mattress Mack To Throw Out First Pitch For Astros Before Game 6
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has first pitch duties prior to Game 6 of the World Series for the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros' Dome Will be Closed for World Series Game 6 vs. Phillies
The roof will be closed at Minute Maid Park Saturday night for game six of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros lead the series 3-2 and can clinch their first World Series title since 2017 with a victory at home this weekend.
Yardbarker
MLB Playoff Tracker: Houston Astros Win World Series
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Yardbarker
