Houston, TX

The Guardian

Gambler ‘Mattress Mack’ wins $75m after betting on Astros to win World Series

Famed gambler Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is a diehard Houston Astros fan but he had even more reason to celebrate when his team won the World Series on Saturday night. McIngvale had placed a number of bets adding up to around $10m on the Astros to take the World Series, which meant he netted $75m when Houston closed out the championship with victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series

Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Houston Astros Defeat Phillies 4-1, Win First World Series Title Since 2017

The Houston Astros are World Series champions. Saturday night, the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park, clinching their first World Series title since 2017 and their second World Series championship in franchise history. The Astros' 2017 championship may be...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker Is Dealing With A Frustrating Problem

The Houston Astros are on the verge of their second World Series title since 2017 after winning Game 5 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Dusty Baker has tapped left-hander Framber Valdez to start Game 6 and give them a chance to close out the Phillies. But there...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Famous Astros Fan Continues To Be Visible At The World Series

The Houston Astros have moved to within one win of capturing their second World Series title in the last six years. If they end up winning, famous sports bettor Mattress Mack, a diehard Astros fan, will cash in a record payout. After the World Series shifted to Philadelphia for three...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros Head Home One Win Away From World Series Title

The Houston Astros can clinch a World Series title on home soil for the first time in franchise history. On Thursday night, the Astros took a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies with a 3-2 victory at Citizens Bank Park. They now head home with two games left to clinch their second World Series title in six years.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

These 3 prospects can make an impact for the Yankees in 2023

The Yankees are moving towards a youth movement for the 2023 season. While I don’t doubt that they’ll explore bringing in talent externally, they have plenty of young players ready to take on roles at the Major League level in 2023. Finally, the Yankees and the F.O are...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Calls On Team To Follow Astros’ Example

Long ago, the St. Louis Cardinals were a model franchise, consistently competing for a World Series title year in and year out. However, they have not reached the World Series since 2013 and haven’t gotten as far as the NLCS since 2019. What the Cardinals did so well during...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at Anthony Rizzo contract extension

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone couldn’t have offered Anthony Rizzo any more praise than he did on Thursday during an interview with WFAN. Rizzo was one of the Yankees’ more prominent leaders during the 2022 season, offering distinctive intangible traits in the locker room and producing valiantly on the field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement

Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kirk Cousins had the time of his life following win over Commanders

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings came out victorious on Sunday in his return to Washington, D.C., beating the Commanders by a score of 20-17 thanks to a field goal from kicker Greg Joseph with just seconds remaining. The win marked the very first time Cousins had faced his former...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Braves make their first trade of the offseason

This could mean the Braves have found their Guillermo Heredia replacement. Either guy could also stick around in Gwinnett. I don’t have any issues with this move, even if it’s not impressive. It’s good to see that the Braves are already hard at work, and it surely won’t be their last move.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees struck gold on 2 players in 2022

The New York Yankees might’ve been tossed from the playoffs prematurely, but they gained a few valuable pieces for the future in the process. General manager Brian Cashman undoubtedly made a few polarizing moves, some of which flopped embarrassingly, but he did manage to secure a few underrated talents that contributed heavily throughout the campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Mariners Set Rare MLB History In 2022

The Seattle Mariners had a memorable run in 2022, winning 90 games, earning the second American League Wild Card spot and beating the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series. Unfortunately, they ended up being swept out of the ALDS by the eventual American League champion Houston Astros,...
SEATTLE, WA

