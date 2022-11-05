ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect massive crowds in already-busy downtown Houston for World Series Game 6

By Courtney Fischer
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
The Houston Astros are headed back to H-Town to finish off the World Series -- all while downtown is already busy due to multiple large events.

The 3-2 Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies tonight for Game 6 at Minute Maid Park, and Sunday for Game 7 if necessary.

If you're going to Game 6 on Saturday, keep in mind that downtown Houston will be slammed. The street fest, which requires a game ticket, opened at 4 p.m.

Remember: closures around the ballpark also started at 4 p.m. and apply for after the game.

Although many people are only focused on the 'Stros, and it's hard to imagine anything else going on -- the reality is that there are two other big festivals happening this weekend.

About 50,000 people are expected to attend the International Quilt Festival at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which runs through Sunday.

The Día de Los Muertos festival is happening today, too.

Thousands of people and street closures around Minute Maid Park will make for major traffic.

World Series attendees can take the METRORail for free. Be sure to check the METRO website, because there are schedule changes for game day.

Houston police have a plan in place to manage the large crowds.

HPD Chief Troy Finner said they are not messing around. A fan who rushed the field during the ALCS went to jail for trespassing and has been banned for life by the MLB.

Last week, HPD Chief Troy Finner said there will be extra security patrolling parking lots -- including officers in uniform and plain clothes.

"We just want a respectful, fun environment where people can talk a little bit of noise and have fun," Finner said. "And let's see, may the best team win. Keep it respectful."

Finner also reminded fans to be wary of online ticket scams. If you're looking to buy a last-minute ticket, don't buy it from someone you don't know.

ABC13 found tickets still available -- but the cheapest option was around $700 for a single standing-room-only ticket.

