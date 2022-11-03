Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones calling Dan Snyder's bluff, says Commanders owner may not sell at all
Dan Snyder recently announced he was looking into potential offers for his Washington Commanders, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is calling his bluff.
Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z to make offer for Commanders: report
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z are set to joint forces to make a bid to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders, according to the New York Post.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Not Convinced Dan Snyder Seriously Considering Selling Commanders
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder might talk about selling his NFL franchise, but another owner isn’t so sure. Jerry Jones doesn’t seem to believe that a transaction is on the horizon. Friday, Jones joined 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and fielded questions about Snyder’s announcement earlier this week....
thecomeback.com
NBA star interested in joining Commanders ownership group
The potential sale of the Washington Commanders has been in the news a lot of late. Just this week alone, there’ve been several updates to the process. Many of those updates centered around Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his interest in purchasing the team. The NFL seems to be fascinated with the idea if Peter King is to be believed.
Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z make $6 billion push to purchase Washington Commanders
Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z are the early frontrunners to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder with a potential price tag of $6 billion. Just a few short years ago, Dan Snyder told the public that he’d never change the team’s name. It’s changed twice. He said that he’d never sell the team. But after a congressional investigation into the corporate culture of sexual harassment and now a criminal investigation into the Commanders’ business practices, Snyder announced that he had hired Bank of America to explore selling the team.
Kirk Cousins Returns To Visit Washington With 6-1 Vikings
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins looks back fondly on his time in Washington, no occasion more than the day after Christmas in 2015 when he and his teammates clinched the NFC East title and a trip to the playoffs and were greeted by celebrating fans back at their practice facility.
Jerry Jones addresses the big announcement from Dan Snyder
If Dan Snyder is gearing up for a sale of the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones isn’t about to divulge any secrets. Jones spoke on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about Snyder’s announcement this week. The Snyders announced that they are working with a bank to explore all possible financial transactions related to the team.
Yardbarker
'Surprise' Sale? Cowboys' Jerry Jones Comments on Dan Snyder 'Noodling' Move with Commanders
The fact that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring potential transactions involving his NFL franchise earlier this week does not come as a "surprise'' to colleague Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys. “Well, I don’t think I was necessarily surprised,'' said Jones on 105.3 The Fan. "These are...
thecomeback.com
NFL insider says league would ‘love’ Bezos to buy Commanders
A potential sale for the Washington Commanders has begun to really percolate. With the process tying into recent criminal investigation developments, a sale for the team seems significantly likelier than it ever has under disgraced owner Dan Snyder. One name that can’t seem to step away from this discussion is...
Jay Glazer Reveals How Much The Commanders Will Sell For
In the latest out of Washington, FOX's Jay Glazer reports that not only will the Washington Commanders sell for a record price, but it's expected to happen in the very near future. Appearing on "FOX NFL Sunday," Glazer revealed that the sale of the Commanders is expected to fetch as...
Yardbarker
Report: Dan Snyder to ask for $7 billion for Commanders
Snyder bought the franchise in 1999 for $800 million. If the franchise nets anywhere close to this reported price, the windfall will be enormous. This also makes it sound like Snyder is serious about selling the entire franchise, not just a minority share. That is significant, as the initial announcement about a potential sale did not indicate any specifics. Selling a minority share would not necessarily change much if it meant Snyder remained in charge.
