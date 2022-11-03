ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

thecomeback.com

NBA star interested in joining Commanders ownership group

The potential sale of the Washington Commanders has been in the news a lot of late. Just this week alone, there’ve been several updates to the process. Many of those updates centered around Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his interest in purchasing the team. The NFL seems to be fascinated with the idea if Peter King is to be believed.
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z make $6 billion push to purchase Washington Commanders

Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z are the early frontrunners to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder with a potential price tag of $6 billion. Just a few short years ago, Dan Snyder told the public that he’d never change the team’s name. It’s changed twice. He said that he’d never sell the team. But after a congressional investigation into the corporate culture of sexual harassment and now a criminal investigation into the Commanders’ business practices, Snyder announced that he had hired Bank of America to explore selling the team.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones addresses the big announcement from Dan Snyder

If Dan Snyder is gearing up for a sale of the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones isn’t about to divulge any secrets. Jones spoke on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about Snyder’s announcement this week. The Snyders announced that they are working with a bank to explore all possible financial transactions related to the team.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL insider says league would ‘love’ Bezos to buy Commanders

A potential sale for the Washington Commanders has begun to really percolate. With the process tying into recent criminal investigation developments, a sale for the team seems significantly likelier than it ever has under disgraced owner Dan Snyder. One name that can’t seem to step away from this discussion is...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Jay Glazer Reveals How Much The Commanders Will Sell For

In the latest out of Washington, FOX's Jay Glazer reports that not only will the Washington Commanders sell for a record price, but it's expected to happen in the very near future. Appearing on "FOX NFL Sunday," Glazer revealed that the sale of the Commanders is expected to fetch as...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Report: Dan Snyder to ask for $7 billion for Commanders

Snyder bought the franchise in 1999 for $800 million. If the franchise nets anywhere close to this reported price, the windfall will be enormous. This also makes it sound like Snyder is serious about selling the entire franchise, not just a minority share. That is significant, as the initial announcement about a potential sale did not indicate any specifics. Selling a minority share would not necessarily change much if it meant Snyder remained in charge.
WASHINGTON, DC
Northland FAN 106.5

