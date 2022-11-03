ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?

- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
92.7 The Block

Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

  Welcome to QuickSilva Way! Congratulations are in order for our very own DJ QuickSilva as the City of Baltimore honors him and renames the street he grew up on as QuickSilva Way! The 1600 block of Shadyside Road in Northeast Baltimore was home to Quick for many years and now he is being recognized […] The post Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
gcaptain.com

New Container Terminal Would Boost Capacity at Port of Baltimore

The Port of Baltimore, one of the busiest in the country for roll/on-roll/off cargo, is set for a big boost to its container handling capacity. A new private partnership announced last week between Tradepoint Atlantic and Terminal Investment Limited, the port operator majority-owned by container shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), will seek to develop a 165-acre container terminal with an on-dock rail facility at Coke Point at the former site of a historic steel mill in Sparrows Point, Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?

Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Bank Robber Gets 10 Years After Robbing Same Bank Twice

A Baltimore man was sentenced to ten years in prison in connection to a Silver Spring bank robbery that occurred in 2019, authorities say. Jhasir Devaux, 25, was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 4 after being convicted on one count of robbery after stealing $4,780 from the Sandy Spring Bank on Layhill Road on Aug. 7, 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Squeegee workers tried to steal over $2K from Baltimore driver's CashApp, charging docs say

BALTIMORE -- Three squeegee workers tried to send over $2,000 to themselves from a driver's CashApp Tuesday in South Baltimore, according to a charging document obtained by WJZ.   The trio successfully drained $1,250 from the man, according to the document. They allegedly lead police on a foot chase through a person's home in Ridgley's Delight before they were arrested. Dedric Colvin, 20, is charged with theft in the CashApp scheme. He's also charged with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction in the home break-in, as well as charges related to the possession of two BB guns. Jaquan McClain, 18, and 22-year-old Derrell Jones...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Federal Jury Convicts Montgomery County Man on Gun and Drug Conspiracy Charges

Per U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: – Late yesterday a federal jury convicted Darryl Colton Frazer, age 34, of Silver Spring, Maryland, on federal gun and drug conspiracy charges. Frazer’s co-defendant, Shamire Moore, age 31, of Bowie, Maryland, pleaded guilty on October 31, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

HBCU Offering a College Education to Maryland Inmates

Inmates at Jessup Correctional Institution, one of Maryland’s state prisons, will now be able to get a college education from Bowie State University, an HBCU. Those who were accepted into the program have their tuition and fees covered through federal Second Chance Pell Grants. Dr. Anthony Jackson is the...
MARYLAND STATE

