Cop27 wifi in Egypt blocks human rights and key news websites
Attendees at the Cop27 climate meeting have found that the conference internet connection blocks access to the global rights organisation Human Rights Watch (HRW) as well as other key news websites needed for information during the talks. HRW is due to lead a panel discussion at Cop27 along with Amnesty...
This company cloned cannabis cells in a bioreactor, and they’re 12 times stronger than normal
Israeli-based company BioHarvest Sciences has created a material with all the active ingredients found in cannabis that is 12 times more potent by cloning hemp cells and growing them in a bioreactor. As stated on the company's website, using its patented Bio-Plant CELLicitationTM platform technology, BioHarvest Sciences exhibits exceptional Cannabinoid...
Monarch butterflies return to Mexico a few days late on their annual migration
The monarchs have shown up a few days late this year. Normally they arrive for the Day of the Dead observances on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Mountainside communities long associated the orange-and-black butterflies with the returning souls of the dead.
Leadership academy helps new Americans navigate U.S. democracy
Sixteen newly trained leaders — some clad in colorful West African outfits, others in business attire — gathered in a basement hall on Columbus’ Near East Side for the final step in their eight-month journey. The group included a mix of men and women, working professionals and students, ranging in age from 22...
US falls billions short of climate mitigation funding ‘fair share’ | First Thing
Rich countries not upholding finance promises to developing states. Plus, Republicans expected to take Congress
UK house prices show steepest fall since February 2021, but CEO pay soars – business live
House prices dropped at fastest monthly rate since February 2021 as surging mortgage costs hit sector
BBC
University of Bath scientist wins funding for new Alzheimer's test
A neuroscientist has been given £92,747 to develop a test for Alzheimer's disease and dementia at the University of Bath. Dr George Stothart's technique, called Fastball EEG, involves measuring brain waves while flashing images on a computer screen for two minutes. When a person remembers an image they have...
Cop27: ‘We’re on highway to climate hell,’ UN head tells world leaders – live
The 27th Cop on climate change is taking place over the next two weeks in the resort of Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt
‘Everyone will be watching’: US midterms cast a long shadow over Cop27
Some fear the outcome of the 8 November elections might derail US leadership on the global climate crisis. For Joe Biden, the United Nations climate summit in Egypt is the crowning stage to trumpet the US finally passing major legislation to slow dangerous global heating. But the thoughts of the US president and delegates from around the world are likely to nervously flit to events 6,000 miles (9,65km) away – knife-edge midterm elections back in America.
Benzinga
Psychedelics Company Launches New Supplements Line, Joins Global Wellness Market
Mental health company Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. RVLWF is consolidating its presence in the expanding global market of plant-based psychedelic medicines and additional enhancing products with the release of a novel supplement product line called Vital+. Formulated to enhance psychedelic therapy, the new Revive+ and Restore+ are composed of...
Childhood friends found market in U.S. for crafts to support South African artisans
Ten years ago, childhood friends Becky Riess and Kris Engle were in a transition in their lives and careers. Riess had just left her job of 27 years in sales and marketingat Kimberly Clark. Engle, an entrepreneur, had just moved with her husband from India to South Africa. They both wanted their next ventures to make a difference far beyond their own lives. ...
MedicalXpress
Food supplement use during pregnancy differs from recommendations
Although a majority of pregnant women believed that they were aware of the recommendations on food supplement use, the recommendations were not always adhered to in practice, shows a study conducted at the University of Turku, Finland. The comparison of four countries shows that the use of food supplements was most common in Finland and least common in Italy.
myscience.org
Measuring Protein Digestibility in the Laboratory while Reducing Animal Testing
How much of the proteins present in foods can the human body absorb and how high is the quality of these proteins? These are the key questions in discussions about a healthy and sustainable diet. Agroscope has developed a method that can reliably measure the protein digestibility of different foods in the laboratory. This opens up promising prospects in nutritional research and reduces the need for complex human and animal trials.
As America prepares to wind the clocks back an hour this weekend... studies show risk of heart attacks, strokes and car crashes all go up thanks to jet lag-like effect on body
While an extra hour of sleep may sound great, experts warn there are serious health consequences when clocks go back this weekend. Every year on the first Sunday of November, Americans gain an extra hour of sleep when the clock winds back by an hour at 2am. The tradition began...
