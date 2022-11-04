ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Cop27 wifi in Egypt blocks human rights and key news websites

Attendees at the Cop27 climate meeting have found that the conference internet connection blocks access to the global rights organisation Human Rights Watch (HRW) as well as other key news websites needed for information during the talks. HRW is due to lead a panel discussion at Cop27 along with Amnesty...
BBC

University of Bath scientist wins funding for new Alzheimer's test

A neuroscientist has been given £92,747 to develop a test for Alzheimer's disease and dementia at the University of Bath. Dr George Stothart's technique, called Fastball EEG, involves measuring brain waves while flashing images on a computer screen for two minutes. When a person remembers an image they have...
The Guardian

‘Everyone will be watching’: US midterms cast a long shadow over Cop27

Some fear the outcome of the 8 November elections might derail US leadership on the global climate crisis. For Joe Biden, the United Nations climate summit in Egypt is the crowning stage to trumpet the US finally passing major legislation to slow dangerous global heating. But the thoughts of the US president and delegates from around the world are likely to nervously flit to events 6,000 miles (9,65km) away – knife-edge midterm elections back in America.
Benzinga

Psychedelics Company Launches New Supplements Line, Joins Global Wellness Market

Mental health company Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. RVLWF is consolidating its presence in the expanding global market of plant-based psychedelic medicines and additional enhancing products with the release of a novel supplement product line called Vital+. Formulated to enhance psychedelic therapy, the new Revive+ and Restore+ are composed of...
MedicalXpress

Food supplement use during pregnancy differs from recommendations

Although a majority of pregnant women believed that they were aware of the recommendations on food supplement use, the recommendations were not always adhered to in practice, shows a study conducted at the University of Turku, Finland. The comparison of four countries shows that the use of food supplements was most common in Finland and least common in Italy.
myscience.org

Measuring Protein Digestibility in the Laboratory while Reducing Animal Testing

How much of the proteins present in foods can the human body absorb and how high is the quality of these proteins? These are the key questions in discussions about a healthy and sustainable diet. Agroscope has developed a method that can reliably measure the protein digestibility of different foods in the laboratory. This opens up promising prospects in nutritional research and reduces the need for complex human and animal trials.

