William Allen Wood
William Allen Wood passed away peacefully at home in Mission Canyon on Friday, October 28th, 2022 after a short, but fierce battle with lymphoma. Born in Santa Barbara in 1941 William spent his life loving Santa Barbara as a true ‘home boy’. In 1957 he was the fourth generation of his family to graduate from Santa Barbara High, after which he met a smart and beautiful UCSB freshman, Barbara Stinson and fell in love. After traveling in Europe together and losing their house in the Coyote Fire, Barbara and William built a new home, planting hundreds of trees to restore the Painted Cave landscape ravaged by the fire. Ascribing to beatnik values they raised their two daughters, Cricket and Zoë in their one room mountain home nestled against a rock accompanied by goats, chickens, donkeys, ponies, cats, dogs, fish and the natural world that surrounded them. William loved fresh orange juice from their citrus trees, working hard, being a member of the Painted Cave mountain community and engaging in silly antics to get a giggle out of the neighborhood children. He dug a swimming pond with his backhoe for his family to cool off in on hot summer days which brought joy to the neighborhood and is where his daughters learned to swim.
Otto Wood Laula
Otto grew up in Birmingham, Michigan where he played baseball, was an honor student and president of his senior class. Graduating from Duke University as an English major, he went on to receive a law degree from the University of Michigan. Soon afterward, Otto married his high school sweetheart Sue McNeal and the couple moved to Window Rock, Arizona, to work with the Navajo Nation as VISTA volunteers. It was here that Baby Jessani was born. Soon afterwards, the family moved West again, landing in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Beachfront Goes Purple for Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park and Cabrillo Boulevard were painted purple Saturday morning, with more than 400 participants donning their purple T-shirts and taking over the beachfront for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association Central Coast Chapter hosted the event, which brought 428 registered...
Needs Expand at PATH Shelter in Santa Barbara
Despite concerns voiced by councilmembers, the homeless shelter run by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) received funding from the Santa Barbara City Council recently. The funding was welcome, Director of Programs Shannon Brunner indicated during a visit to PATH in October, as the shelter serves a population with more intensive needs and also needs to retain staff.
Absurdity Meets Politics in UC Santa Barbara Production of ‘The Government Inspector’
Say what you want about politics, but the whole circus has an inherent theatricality (and sometimes melodrama) that makes it a perfect subject for satire. In that vein, the UCSB Theatre Department’s production of The Government Inspector, directed by Michael Bernard, tells the tale of government officials in a small town who go to extreme lengths to hide extensive corruption when they hear that an undercover inspector from their overseeing governing body is coming to assess their performance.
Ugly, Angry, Sad, Doomed
Remember when we all would repeatedly say how blessed we were to live in Santa Barbara 😇 but then we said: OMG how ugly State Street is 😱 then how very angry we were 😤 and now how sad we are 😢 and how doomed we feel 😩.
Preview | ‘The Crucible’ at Santa Barbara High
The Santa Barbara High School theater department, in its first production under artistic director Gioia Marchese, presents a new, movement-based presentation of Arthur Miller’s classic play, The Crucible. This play, written by Miller in response to being accused of communist activities during the McCarthy era, offers a dramatized version of the Salem witch trials.
Century-Old Photographs Document Indigenous Culture at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
In an attempt to reposition the lens through which his works were originally perceived in the late 19th-early 20th century, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is hosting an exhibit of photographs by the influential American photographer, Edward S. Curtis. Running from November 11 through April 30 of next...
Los Olivos Effluent Issue
Los Olivos is a small, dusty, western town, while Washington, D.C., is a former swamp in north Virginia. Unlike Washington, Los Olivos neither needs nor wants a big government “solution” in search of a problem. The Los Olivos Community Services District Board is ignoring its original plan, endorsed...
Preview: ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ at Santa Barbara City College
Director Katie Laris was inspired to revisit the works of Oscar Wilde after reading a New York Times article about the seeming sexual fluidity of Harry Styles wearing large flower corsages on his lapels in homage to the 19th-century writer. This rediscovery of Wilde’s work led Laris to direct The Importance of Being Earnest for the SBCC Theatre Arts Department’s student showcase, running in the Jurkowitz Theatre November 9–19. This classic comedy (set, in this version, in the swinging 60s) is about deception, mistaken identity, and the benefits and pains of living a double life.
Campaign War Chests Filling in Goleta Council Races
Most, but not all, campaign war chests have fattened up in the race to November 8 for the four candidates running for two seats on the Goleta City Council. The four have raised a combined $173,300 so far in the hope of influencing roughly 9,700 registered voters in the city’s first set of district elections. The two districts in the eastern half of the city — District 1 in the Patterson to Glen Annie quadrant north of the 101, and District 2 in the Patterson to Storke Road area south of the highway — each have an incumbent running against a newcomer, but what the finance reports show is that it pays to have the Democratic Party endorsement and to be an incumbent.
Isla Vista Tones Down Halloween Revelry
During Isla Vista’s Halloween weekend, Del Playa Drive, usually bustling with excitable undergrads on weekend nights, was quiet and still after several safety ordinances were instituted to prevent the infamous Halloween revelry of I.V.’s past. The quiet weekend saw only five arrests Friday through Sunday, and three citations.
More Rain in Forecast for Santa Barbara County Following Monday Showers
The rain, forecast for several days now, began to move in from Point Conception overnight on Monday with areas near Lompoc registering three-quarters of an inch by noon. Mountain areas like San Marcos Pass were up to about a third of an inch, while Santa Barbara and other coastal areas were still in the tenths of an inch.
SBCC Defeats Moorpark 28-18 in First-Place Showdown
SBCC quarterback Alex Johnson dove inside the pylon with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on a landmark victory. The Vaqueros claimed at least a share of the American-Pacific Conference title following a 28-18 victory over Moorpark, on Saturday afternoon at La Playa Stadium.
Join the Holiday Souper Market + Soup Tasting Party
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Our intention with this event, in addition to throwing a fun holiday shopping market full of local vendors and an epic soup tasting, is to bring awareness to OSK, sell lots of soup, and most importantly, to seek new donors! It will be Christmas cheer-y, have a beautiful dining section with yummy soups and breads, a raffle with holiday trees and decor, bands and good vibes all around!
Disaster Relief Org. Raises More than $200,000 at Online Event
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Global disaster relief organization ShelterBox USA hosted 200 guests to its virtual “Evening to Experience ShelterBox” last Thursday, raising more than $200,000 to replenish its warehouses after a busy year that has included responses to the war in Ukraine, catastrophic flooding in Pakistan, and historic drought in Eastern Africa.
Bishop Diego Advances to Division 3 Quarterfinals With 41-18 Victory Over Vista Murrieta
Qu’Ran Gossett and Misa Paiau combined for over 300 yards rushing as the Bishop Diego football team pounded visiting Vista Murrieta 41-18 in a CIF-SS division three first round game, on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium. The Cardinals jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead and advanced to...
