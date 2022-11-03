Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following fight with police
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police officers in one Southern Kentucky community responded to a public disturbance call that quickly turned violent this past weekend. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies and Monticello Police officers were dispatched to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing drivers trying to cross a bridge on the street.
lakercountry.com
Couple arrested locally by KSP over the weekend
Kentucky State Police made a pair of arrests locally over the weekend. According to jail records, Keith Hancock, age 61 of Nancy, and Terri Phillips, age 48 of Edinburgh, Indiana, were arrested by Kentucky State Police Saturday evening. Both face charges of possession of methamphetamine and violating a foreign EPO/DVO.
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
Employee killed in accident at Knoxville cement plant
An employee was killed in a workplace accident at a Knoxville cement plant over the weekend, according to a company spokesperson.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
k105.com
Doctor traveling to see patients lone victim of Harlan Co. plane crash
The man killed in a plane crash in Harlan County on Thursday was a doctor traveling to see patients. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, but who was originally from Middlesboro, was killed Thursday morning at approximately 10:00 when his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, about three miles northwest of Harlan.
wymt.com
Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash at Papermill Drive on Wednesday night. The crash happened on Interstate 40 at around 7:06 p.m. The semi truck driver turned into the left lane and caused a car to collide into the inside barrier.
Police searching for stolen dump truck in Laurel County
A Corbin business is missing a dump truck and is hoping someone has seen it.
WATE
Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
15-year-old girl missing from Laurel County
A 15-year-old girl from London has been reported missing.
wvlt.tv
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is reporting an “unusually high” number of overdoses for Nov. 1 through 3. In that 48 hour period, KCHD officials said the county saw 32 overdoses. The good news is that none of the overdoses were fatal, but it’s...
WKYT 27
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person died in a plane crash Thursday morning in Harlan County. The Harlan County Coroner’s Office confirmed 55-year-old David Sanford was killed. Sanford was originally from Middlesboro, but he was living in Knoxville. Officials with Kentucky State Police said the crash...
somerset106.com
UPDATE: KSP Release More Information About Deadly Knox County Crash
Kentucky State Police released new information about a deadly crash in Knox County. The crash happened Tuesday evening near U.S. 25E and KY-1304. Investigators say a 2011 Chevy Equinox was trying to turn left onto KY-1304. The SUV crossed in front of a 2016 Kia Soul driving north on U.S. 25E. 81-year-old Thelma Ash, of Oregon, was a back passenger in the Kia. Ash was taken to Barbourville ARH, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia, 42-year-old Stacey Ash, and a front passenger, 68-year-old James Ash, were both airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the Chevy, 32-year-old Bridgett Mills, and a 7-year-old passenger were also airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. Officials said Thelma Ash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers say drug and/or alcohol use is not suspected at this time.
wymt.com
Five arrested in drug bust at Claiborne County home
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - Five people are facing charges following a drug bust at an East Tennessee home earlier this week. On Wednesday, deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell. Inside, police found a powdery substance believed to...
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
Suspects named after standoff at Heiskell dollar store near I-75
A Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that a SWAT team has been called to standoff at a store in Heiskell.
WKYT 27
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Law Enforcement Asking for the Public’s Help in Locating Missing Man
Law Enforcement in Laurel County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 66-year-old Charles Click. Click was last seen about ten miles south of London on KY 770, on Wednesday around 2 p.m. Click is described as a white male, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds with gray hair.
wymt.com
Crash closes part of U.S. 421 North near Manchester
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash has closed a section of U.S. 421 North at Island Creek Hill. City of Manchester Fire Department officials say their crews will be on the scene for an ‘extended amount of time.’. They are asking folks to stay away from the area. We...
Comments / 0