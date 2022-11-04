Hi. So my pixel 7 seems to be removing my car bluetooth connection everytime i turn bluetooth on and off or i restart the phone. It would be there on the list of devices it has connected to but when i turn it off and on it'll be gone. It seems to be doing it to only that device. I've never encountered anything like it. I had the pixel 6 and never had this problem. My vehicle is a 2015 Honda CR-V if that helps. Might someone shed any light or encountered the same oddity? Thanks.

2 DAYS AGO