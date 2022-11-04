Read full article on original website
How to install and uninstall .apk file
Please advise how to install and uninstall .apk file ?. The .apk file is on a link and clicking the link it will be download. On which folder it will be download/stored?. Finally I found it on searching. Thanks. It is DJI Mimo .apk. Clicking it started installation but I...
OS update coming scares me
There sure seems to be a lot of issues after the OS update on the S22U forum. They really need to make it so we can skip OS updates for those of us that are happy with the way or phones are working. How can the beta have no issues...
"Show windows" key on a Chrome OS Flex device?
How can I open the overview of open windows and desks on a device that has Chrome OS Flex installed? It originally came with Microsoft Windows so it does not have the "Show windows" key. Is there a key combination that achieves the same? The shortcuts list in the "View keyboard shortcuts" settings page did not help.
See how XGIMI is wielding Android to build ever smarter projectors
When you think about Android products, you probably think first about phones and then maybe tablets. But XGIMI has been making waves with an entire fleet of Android-powered projectors that combine the perks of Android with exceptional proprietary technology and stunning esthetics for a winning formula that’s worth a peek.
Want to full screen Redmi phone cam to ChromeCast
Hi, for a livestreaming event series, every now and then I would like to have a 3rd camera. The video mixer has HDMI input. Any app that would take Full HD control of an android phone camera, be capable of casting it (without black borders) to a Chrome Cast, and:
Beta 13 One UI 5 Available
I think I'm going to give it a run on the unlocked phone through Verizon. Lockscreen customization is nice with the longpress ...we don't have the new Good Lock 2023 yet on beta right ?. Originally Posted by bkdodger2. Lockscreen customization is nice with the longpress ...we don't have the...
The November 2022 update squashes some Pixel 7 bugs
Google is rolling out the November 2022 update to its Pixel smartphones. The update includes bug fixes for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series.
Opening previously downloaded files
Up until about 6 months ago, if I downloaded a previously downloaded file(...pdf), it would ask if I wanted to redownload or just open the local file. Usually I'd just click to open it as it beats finding it for myself. Then all of a sudden about 6 months ago...
Bluetooth Connection List
Hi. So my pixel 7 seems to be removing my car bluetooth connection everytime i turn bluetooth on and off or i restart the phone. It would be there on the list of devices it has connected to but when i turn it off and on it'll be gone. It seems to be doing it to only that device. I've never encountered anything like it. I had the pixel 6 and never had this problem. My vehicle is a 2015 Honda CR-V if that helps. Might someone shed any light or encountered the same oddity? Thanks.
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 fixes system UI freezes, addresses camera app issues
Google has started rolling out its Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 to Pixel devices. The minor patch is said to address issues involving certain device unlock elements, system UI freezes, and camera app problems users have faced.
Samsung adds this popular Pixel feature to Galaxy phones
Samsung's Good Lock app just added a bunch of new features to Samsung's version of Android 13, One UI 5, and one of them will be very familiar to Pixel users.
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
Start A Word with The Third Letter Game.
Lenovo TB2-X30l. When I bought the tablet it could make phone calls. After reset no phone. Why?. Game necessary policy/rodo/consents-need to figure out how to go through this process. By Android Central Question in forum Software Development and Hacking.
Anything less lagging than CamStream?
By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question. By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question. Google Home - Can I make it use an account other than my default?. By waqqas31 in forum Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 & 5 Pro. Replies: 3. Last Post: 10-21-2022, 12:44 PM.
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 goes live for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 10R in India
OnePlus has released OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in India despite the fact that the phones were not originally scheduled to receive the update.
'Twitter for iPhone' vs. 'Twitter for Android' stop chastising people for it, here's why
The phone you use shouldn't determine the level of intelligence you have for an industry. But maybe certain jobs should be careful what phone they're tweeting from.
Best smart power strip 2022
You can not only keep multiple electronics powered with the best smart power strip, but you can operate them independently through voice commands or an app. These are the top picks for the best smart power strip to get for your smart home!
Best battery cases for Galaxy S22 in 2022
Samsung's Galaxy S22 offers everything from top-of-the-line specs to an awesome primary camera setup in a fairly compact size. However, that smaller physical footprint also means it's not exactly the best smartphone when it comes to battery life. Thankfully, you can just get one of these best Galaxy S22 cases to make it last a long time without needing a top-up.
Abusive ad practices have killed mobile gaming for me
Game developers need to be paid, but using terrible ads is not the way to make it happen.
