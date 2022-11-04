ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to install and uninstall .apk file

Please advise how to install and uninstall .apk file ?. The .apk file is on a link and clicking the link it will be download. On which folder it will be download/stored?. Finally I found it on searching. Thanks. It is DJI Mimo .apk. Clicking it started installation but I...
OS update coming scares me

There sure seems to be a lot of issues after the OS update on the S22U forum. They really need to make it so we can skip OS updates for those of us that are happy with the way or phones are working. How can the beta have no issues...
"Show windows" key on a Chrome OS Flex device?

How can I open the overview of open windows and desks on a device that has Chrome OS Flex installed? It originally came with Microsoft Windows so it does not have the "Show windows" key. Is there a key combination that achieves the same? The shortcuts list in the "View keyboard shortcuts" settings page did not help.
See how XGIMI is wielding Android to build ever smarter projectors

When you think about Android products, you probably think first about phones and then maybe tablets. But XGIMI has been making waves with an entire fleet of Android-powered projectors that combine the perks of Android with exceptional proprietary technology and stunning esthetics for a winning formula that’s worth a peek.
Want to full screen Redmi phone cam to ChromeCast

Hi, for a livestreaming event series, every now and then I would like to have a 3rd camera. The video mixer has HDMI input. Any app that would take Full HD control of an android phone camera, be capable of casting it (without black borders) to a Chrome Cast, and:
Beta 13 One UI 5 Available

I think I'm going to give it a run on the unlocked phone through Verizon. Lockscreen customization is nice with the longpress ...we don't have the new Good Lock 2023 yet on beta right ?. Originally Posted by bkdodger2. Lockscreen customization is nice with the longpress ...we don't have the...
Opening previously downloaded files

Up until about 6 months ago, if I downloaded a previously downloaded file(...pdf), it would ask if I wanted to redownload or just open the local file. Usually I'd just click to open it as it beats finding it for myself. Then all of a sudden about 6 months ago...
Bluetooth Connection List

Hi. So my pixel 7 seems to be removing my car bluetooth connection everytime i turn bluetooth on and off or i restart the phone. It would be there on the list of devices it has connected to but when i turn it off and on it'll be gone. It seems to be doing it to only that device. I've never encountered anything like it. I had the pixel 6 and never had this problem. My vehicle is a 2015 Honda CR-V if that helps. Might someone shed any light or encountered the same oddity? Thanks.
Start A Word with The Third Letter Game.

Lenovo TB2-X30l. When I bought the tablet it could make phone calls. After reset no phone. Why?. Game necessary policy/rodo/consents-need to figure out how to go through this process. By Android Central Question in forum Software Development and Hacking.
Anything less lagging than CamStream?

By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question. By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question. Google Home - Can I make it use an account other than my default?. By waqqas31 in forum Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 & 5 Pro. Replies: 3. Last Post: 10-21-2022, 12:44 PM.
Best smart power strip 2022

You can not only keep multiple electronics powered with the best smart power strip, but you can operate them independently through voice commands or an app. These are the top picks for the best smart power strip to get for your smart home!
Best battery cases for Galaxy S22 in 2022

Samsung's Galaxy S22 offers everything from top-of-the-line specs to an awesome primary camera setup in a fairly compact size. However, that smaller physical footprint also means it's not exactly the best smartphone when it comes to battery life. Thankfully, you can just get one of these best Galaxy S22 cases to make it last a long time without needing a top-up.

