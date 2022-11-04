Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Assists With Arrest of Fugitive
The Wisconsin State Patrol received help from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department last month in apprehending a fugitive. The U.S. Marshals Service contacted the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post Communications advising of a fugitive from another state who was wanted for second degree homicide and was reported to be in Wisconsin Dells. The vehicle description and fugitive information were relayed to Wisconsin State Patrol personnel, with an unknown direction of travel from Wisconsin Dells. A short time later, a trooper located and stopped the fugitive’s vehicle near Dodgeville. The fugitive was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.
x1071.com
Teens arrested after crashing stolen car on Beltline, running from scene
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested two teens who they said crashed a stolen vehicle on the Beltline and ran away. Crews were called to a crash on the Beltline near Midvale Blvd. just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a stolen vehicle struck another vehicle, lost control, and then stopped. No injuries were reported.
x1071.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery.
x1071.com
Madison police looking for motorcyclist who eluded officers downtown
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for a motorcyclist who they said evaded officers this summer. Police said the motorcyclist was seen speeding downtown in July and had failed to attach a license plate to the bike. Officers tried multiple times to stop the motorcyclist to no avail.
x1071.com
June homicide on Madison’s far east side deemed justified, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a homicide that occurred earlier this year was justified. Police said Monday that no charges will be filed in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man on the city’s far east side in June. The decision comes after an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney.
x1071.com
Madison police say scams against elderly growing more sophisticated
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said Wednesday that scams targeting elderly people are growing more sophisticated. Police said there has been an uptick in scams targeting elderly victims in the area. The scams tend to begin with a caller claiming to be a family member in need. The scammer...
x1071.com
Madison police arrest man in connection with liquor store, gas station robberies
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Sunday who they said used a gun to rob a liquor store and later robbed a gas station. Police said a suspect pointed a gun at an employee of the store in the 4200 block of West Beltline Highway and demanded money from the cash register just before 9 p.m.
x1071.com
Madison police investigating October robberies at Walgreens, Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a man robbed a Walgreens and a Kwik Trip within the same hour last month. Police said the man entered the Walgreens in the 7800 block of Mineral Point Road just before 4 a.m. on October 25 and demanded cash. About a half hour later, he allegedly entered a Kwik Trip in the 3400 block of University Avenue and demanded cash.
x1071.com
Westbound Beltline blocked at Whitney Way due to crash
MADISON, Wis. — The right two lanes of the westbound Beltline are blocked at Whitney Way Monday due to a crash. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 3 p.m. and multiple vehicles were involved. Dispatchers could not confirm if anyone was injured, but Madison Fire...
x1071.com
Wait times of 2+ hours reported at Middleton polling location; clerk cites poll worker shortage
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters in Middleton said Tuesday they’re experiencing long lines at polling locations in the area, with some voters waiting more than two hours to cast their ballot. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell has confirmed to News 3 Now that the long lines are due to...
x1071.com
Tweet incorrectly claims Madison poll worker was ‘rigging’ ballots
MADISON, Wis. — A video clip from Fox News posted in a tweet by someone accusing a Madison poll worker of “rigging ballots live on TV” actually showed the normal processing of ballots, Dane County election officials said Tuesday night. The tweet showed a poll worker making...
x1071.com
WATCH: Clerks share what you need to know before heading to the polls
MADISON, Wis. — Election Day has finally arrived as voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide who will lead Wisconsin going forward. There’s a wealth of important information you need to know before you go cast your vote. Election officials from the City of Madison and Dane County joined News 3 Now This Morning to break things down.
x1071.com
WATCH: What’s at stake on Election Day and how does this election compare to previous ones?
MADISON, Wis. — UW School of Journalism Professor Mike Wagner joined News 3 Now This Morning on Tuesday to discuss Election Day. Wagner broke down what’s at stake this year, spoke about the race for Senate, and compared this year’s election to previous ones. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
x1071.com
Attack of the attack ads: Expert weighs in on impact negative ads have on current, future voters
MADISON, Wis. — No matter what screen you’re on in the past few weeks, odds are you’ve been bombarded by political ads. But what kind of impact are they having on current and future voters’ perceptions of the political environment?. The ads are nothing new. But...
Comments / 0