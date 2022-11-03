ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Playoffs continue Friday evening

By Cara Dempski Leader-Telegram staff
 4 days ago
The Regis football team is introduced prior to its season opener against Prescott at Carson Park. Staff photo by Cara Dempski

There are multiple football playoffs scheduled to be played around the Chippewa Valley Friday evening.

One is the division-two contest between West DePere and River Falls. DePere put together 153 rushing yards, and 200 passing yards last week against new Richmond. In contrast, River Falls rushed 280 yards last week against Marshfield, and recorded 102 passing yards. The Wildcats go into Friday’s game with a 6-1 record, as do the Phantoms.

