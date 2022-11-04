Nets star Kyrie Irving apologizes to Jewish community for posting documentary with 'false, antisemitic statements'

Read full article on original website
Amid Kyrie Irving Suspension, Amazon Is Still Profiting From Antisemitic Movie NBA Star Tweeted
At what point do Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Books share blame for selling and marketing the antisemitic materials that Kyrie Irving has been punished for tweeting? The post Amid Kyrie Irving Suspension, Amazon Is Still Profiting From Antisemitic Movie NBA Star Tweeted appeared first on NewsOne.
thecomeback.com
Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement
Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball, And Nick Young Make Surprising Statements About Kyrie Irving Controversy
Multiple NBA players side with Kyrie Irving amid ongoing drama.
Report: Nets, ADL Ask Amazon to Remove Antisemetic Film Kyrie Irving Shared
Brooklyn’s guard was suspended without pay for at least five games on Thursday night.
Nike suspends partnership with Kyrie Irving
Nike paused its partnership with Kyrie Irving on Friday after a week in which the Brooklyn Nets star became embroiled
ng-sportingnews.com
Lakers' LeBron James comments on Kyrie Irving's suspension: 'He caused some harm and I think it's unfortunate'
Lakers forward LeBron James on Friday addressed the suspension of Kyrie Irving, acknowledging his former teammate "caused some harm" with his recent actions regarding a film that included antisemitic messaging. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Thursday, with the franchise deeming him "currently...
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
Nicolas Claxton has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Brooklyn Nets.
Nike makes major Kyrie Irving announcement
Another domino has fallen in the Kyrie Irving saga. Nike released a statement on Friday to announce that they are suspending their relationship with the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving. The company also revealed that they no longer plan to launch Irving’s new signature sneaker, the Nike Kyrie 8s, which were expected to be released this month.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Denounces Kanye West Shoutout
Stephen A. isn’t trying to be associated with Kanye right now. Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments have dominated headlines over the past few weeks. As it stands, Kanye has remained quiet for about a week, and it’s probably better for him to keep it that way over the coming weeks. People do not want to hear from him right now, and it seems like he knows that.
Look: Old Tony Kornheiser Video Going Viral After Kyrie Irving Controversy
As Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself embroiled in further controversy, fans dug up an old clip of ESPN's Tony Kornheiser from an episode of "Pardon the Interruption" in 2018. In the resurfaced "PTI" segment, Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon speak on Steph Curry, as well as Kyrie, when it...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Terminates Partnership With Kyrie Irving Over Anti-Semitic Controversy
After the Nets player shared an anti-semitic film on Instagram, Nike has cut ties while Amazon is still sharing the film. Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving as of last night, according to NBA reporter Shams Charania. The announcement comes just a few days after the Brooklyn Nets player shared an anti-semitic film via Instagram titled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America and failed to take accountability for his comments.
